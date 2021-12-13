Barclays' new managing directors are in all the hottest sectors

If you want the measure of the best sectors in which to be an investment banker right now, you should probably check out the new managing director list for Barclays' corporate and investment bank. If you haven't encountered this already, we've pasted it below. Alongside the obvious conclusion that it's not easy to get promoted as a corporate banker at Barclays, there are few other notable things about the names.

Firstly, several people on the list are working in Barclays global technology banking team. In the U.S., they include Steven Anderson in San Francisco, Dmitri Anissimov in Menlo Park and Alejandro Palacio in New York City. Tad Homchick, a New York fintech banker, is also named.

In Europe, Tom Erlich, the EMEA head of internet banking is on the list. So too is Jessel Sheth in Barclays' London technology investment banking team. In Hong Kong, Sung-Min Chung, the bank's head of APAC technology banking, made the cut.

Saket Kalia, a New York equity analyst covering technology stocks is also present.

Secondly, Barclays has rewarded plenty of people in sustainable finance. They include: Gregory Cass, its head of sustainable capital markets for the Americas, plus Peter Fazio and Sucharita Dasa, both members of the sustainability and impact banking team in New York. In Asia, Barclays promoted Atul Jhavar in the sustainable capital markets team.

Barclays isn't just about sustainability, though. It's also hedged its bets by promoting various people in its old-fashioned power and utilities groups (Vera Kaufmann and Matthew Weber in New York; Thomas Wilkinson the head of energy and infrastructure at Barclays' corporate bank in London.)

A couple of healthcare bankers have also made the cut (Colin Walmsley and Michal Lementowski in New York). And - reflecting perhaps- the demand for bankers in Madrid - Barclays has also promoted two people (Manuel Blanco and Alfonso Martinez) in Spain.

Some promotions include curiously recent hires. In London, Barclays promoted Guy Bomford, the head of UK industrials. Bomford only joined from JPMorgan in June 2021.

