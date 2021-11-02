Goldman Sachs' European MDs are mostly in global markets

If you're based in Europe it was an ok year to make managing director at Goldman Sachs. Although the 2021 Goldman Sachs managing director class is the biggest ever, Goldman pruned the proportion of people promoted in Europe to just 23% of the total or 151 people, up from 144 people in 2019. - Goldman's European bankers benefited from the global boom, but by far less than colleagues in the Americas.

This year's European MD class at Goldman is heavily skewed to London. - Despite Brexit, just six of the new MDs are in Paris, one is in Frankfurt, one is in Dublin, a smattering are in Madrid and Stockholm and one is in Birmingham. London is the place to be at GS in Europe.

And if you're working for Goldman Sachs in London, you probably want to work in sales and trading. 49 of this year's managing director promotions are in global markets (their names are listed below) versus 35 in the investment banking division, nine in the consumer bank, four in risk, four in compliance, and - for all the talk about tech - eight in engineering.

Goldman's skew towards global markets promotions matches the distribution of its European staff. In 2020, 41% of employees at Goldman Sachs International worked in global markets according to the firm's most recently registered accounts. By comparison, just 20% worked in investment banking. Proportionately, therefore, Goldman's European investment bankers are over-represented in this year's MD list.

Goldman Sachs global markets MD promotions in Europe:

Marine Abiad

Sam Adams

Felicity Anderson

Vara Armita

Ola Arvidson

Mohsen Azarbadegan

Andrea Basile

Ryan Belshaw

Aleksandra Belykh

Salim Benkirane

Tuvia Borok

Like Brodie

Vincent Charvin

Arthur Chauchat

William Cruickshanks

Keith Dell

Isaac Esho

Silvia Fassione

Helen Flannery

Anis Gadri

Jacob Gordon

Ingmar Grebien

Nick Hopkins

Katarina Hunt

Pushkar Jha

John Jose

Ediz Karahasanoglu

Yilmaz Kocagoz

Aarti Kumar

Brian Lyonds

Ben Mabley

Giulia Magnani

Fanny Bentolila

Lucile Medori

Matthiew Michon

Matthew Moseley

Anna Orr

Richard Pape

Michael Price

Nik Rasumussen

Jean Redoutedy

Yakov Sadovskii

Ishaan Sethi

Praneet Shah

Lisa Singh

Nick Spillane

Laura Stojcevic

Pavlos Syrimis

Martin Whiteside

