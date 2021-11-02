Goldman Sachs' European MDs are mostly in global markets

If you're based in Europe it was an ok year to make managing director at Goldman Sachs. Although the 2021 Goldman Sachs managing director class is the biggest ever, Goldman pruned the proportion of people promoted in Europe to just 23% of the total or 151 people, up from 144 people in 2019. - Goldman's European bankers benefited from the global boom, but by far less than colleagues in the Americas.
This year's European MD class at Goldman is heavily skewed to London. - Despite Brexit, just six of the new MDs are in Paris, one is in Frankfurt, one is in Dublin, a smattering are in Madrid and Stockholm and one is in Birmingham. London is the place to be at GS in Europe.
And if you're working for Goldman Sachs in London, you probably want to work in sales and trading. 49 of this year's managing director promotions are in global markets (their names are listed below) versus 35 in the investment banking division, nine in the consumer bank, four in risk, four in compliance, and - for all the talk about tech - eight in engineering.
Goldman's skew towards global markets promotions matches the distribution of its European staff. In 2020, 41% of employees at Goldman Sachs International worked in global markets according to the firm's most recently registered accounts. By comparison, just 20% worked in investment banking. Proportionately, therefore, Goldman's European investment bankers are over-represented in this year's MD list.
Goldman Sachs global markets MD promotions in Europe:
Marine Abiad
Sam Adams
Felicity Anderson
Vara Armita
Ola Arvidson
Mohsen Azarbadegan
Andrea Basile
Ryan Belshaw
Aleksandra Belykh
Salim Benkirane
Tuvia Borok
Like Brodie
Vincent Charvin
Arthur Chauchat
William Cruickshanks
Keith Dell
Isaac Esho
Silvia Fassione
Helen Flannery
Anis Gadri
Jacob Gordon
Ingmar Grebien
Nick Hopkins
Katarina Hunt
Pushkar Jha
John Jose
Ediz Karahasanoglu
Yilmaz Kocagoz
Aarti Kumar
Brian Lyonds
Ben Mabley
Giulia Magnani
Fanny Bentolila
Lucile Medori
Matthiew Michon
Matthew Moseley
Anna Orr
Richard Pape
Michael Price
Nik Rasumussen
Jean Redoutedy
Yakov Sadovskii
Ishaan Sethi
Praneet Shah
Lisa Singh
Nick Spillane
Laura Stojcevic
Pavlos Syrimis
Martin Whiteside
