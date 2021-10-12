Bank of America poached Citi's big electronic equities hire

Graham Wayne gets about. After joining Citi only last year, he's moved again: Wayne is now at Bank of America in London instead.

For those unfamiliar with Wayne's trajectory, he has a long and illustrious history in electronic equities trading in London, having been head of portfolio trading execution for EMEA at Citi around a decade ago, head of electronic trading products for EMEA at HSBC, head of electronic trading for Europe at KCG and an electronic equities product specialist at Barclays, alongside a brief stint at MF Global.

Last year, Citi poached Wayne from Barclays as it built out its equities business. But Wayne is seemingly not one to stick around: he's now Bank of America's EMEA equity product lead.

Wayne's new role comes as banks' equities sales and trading businesses are seemingly having an excellent quarter. Goldman Sachs is understood to have cancelled its layoffs on the back of strong revenues in equities and IBD and Deutsche Bank analysts are predicting a 14% year-on-year increase in equities revenues in Q3.

