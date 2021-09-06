Goldman Sachs' IBD technology expert is leaving

Richard Rivero, the Goldman Sachs managing director best known for leading the automation of the firm's investment banking division (IBD), has left the firm.

Rivero left Goldman Sachs this month according to his LinkedIn profile. He'd worked there for over 17 years after joining as an analyst in the technology division following his graduation from Harvard University in mathematics.

Rivero held a number of roles at Goldman - including, most recently, CEO of ClearFactr, a cloud-based financial modelling programme that it acquired in 2018 and integrated into its Accelerate in-house incubator program.

For much of his career, though, Rivero focused on improving productivity in Goldman's investment banking division, where he was head of analytics and latterly head of IBD engineering. In 2017, Ribero ran a 75 -person team which he said was engaged with automating the most mundane parts of the pitch book assembly process, so that junior bankers could get out on the road. COVID presumably intervened.

It's not clear where Rivero's going next, but he's understood to have a job to go to.

Photo by NOHK from Pexels

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available. Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)