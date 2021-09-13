JPMorgan's building a new AI team in an unusual place

As we've written here before, JPMorgan is at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) hiring in the banking industry. - When we looked in March 2021, the bank had 160 AI-related vacancies open globally. Six months later, it still has 120 openings where AI is integral to the role.

Not all JPMorgan's AI jobs are in New York and London, or even Texas and Bournemouth. The U.S. bank is also building an AI team in Argentina.

It's just promoted Buenos Aires-based Cristian Adamo as global head of data and AI engineering for its technology infrastructure team. Adamo, who's worked at JPMorgan for three years and who reports to New York-based Beata Shahriari, is understood to be hiring as the bank builds out an AI capability in Argentina.

Adamo declined to comment for this article, but one local recruitment source said recruiting AI talent in Argentina makes sense. "It's cheaper here, there's a lot of great talent and some of universities are among the top ranked globally," he said. "This is why technology companies like Google, Facebook and Microsoft are also starting to build capabilities here."

Argentina's top unversities include the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), Instituto Tecnológico de Buenos Aires (ITBA), Universidad Tecnológica Nacional (UTN), Universidad de San Andres, Universidad de La Plata (UNLP), Universidad Nacional de San Martín (UNSAM) and Instituto Balseiro.

Photo by Barbara Zandoval on Unsplash