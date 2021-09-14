Credit Suisse added a Citi equity researcher

Credit Suisse has been adding to its London equity research team.

The Swiss bank has recruited Natasha Brilliant from Citi as head of its EMEA luxury goods team according to a post on Brilliant's LinkedIn profile. She was at Citi for seven years previously.

Brilliant replaces Guillaume Gauvillé, the bank's former head of EMEA luxury goods research, who left in April 2021 to become managing director at Teneo, a global CEO advisory firm.

Her arrival comes during a difficult year at Credit Suisse as new chairman António Horta-Osório focuses on changing the company's strategy after the losses relating to Archegos and Greensill.

Photo by Joshua Lawrence on Unsplash