Credit Suisse FIG banker joins Jefferies for big promotion

Another financial institutions group (FIG) banker has escaped Credit Suisse and gone to Jefferies.

Samie Zare, a director on the Credit Suisse FIG team in London has joined Jefferies as a managing director according to his LinkedIn profile. He was at Credit Suisse for nearly 15 years and began at Jefferies this week.

Zare's move to Jefferies comes after Alejandro Przygoda, Credit Suisse's global head of FIG banking, went to Jefferies along with two directors and an MD in May, and then Armando Rubio-Alvarez, head of Credit Suisse's EMEA FIG business went to Jefferies in June.

As we noted previously Credit Suisse bankers moving to Jefferies are likely motivated by the U.S. bank's all cash bonuses (albeit with punitive clawbacks if you leave). In Zare's case, he seems to have been enticed by a bigger title too.

