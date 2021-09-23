Credit Suisse rebuilt its equity research team (without using recruiters)

As we've noted in the past few weeks, Credit Suisse has been hiring equity researchers in London. However, the recent additions of Adithya (Adi) Metuku from Bank of America and Natasha Brilliant from Citi as head of tech hardware and luxury goods research respectively are just the tip of the iceberg.

In the past 12 months, Credit Suisse's London equity research team has hired a further 10 people. However, its overall headcount remains flat.

The other hires to the team include: Eamonn Ferry, a managing director and head of consumer staples, who joined from Exane in April 2021; Amy Wong, the head of energy research who joined recently after a decade at UBS; Richard Carlson, a VP who joined in January as head of autos research after seven years at BMO in New York; Alex Fries, the new European head of real estate research who joined last December from Goldman Sachs; Toby Ogg, head of EMEA IT and software services research, who turned up from Bank of America in July; Jean-Baptiste Rolland, the new co-head of chemicals research, who also came from BAML; and Omar Keenan, the new head of European banks research who joined in January from Citadel.

Despite all this hiring, headcount in the London equity research team is understood to be flat. Credit Suisse has also, therefore, been losing people like Guillaume Gauvillé, the bank's former head of EMEA luxury goods research, who left in April 2021 to become managing director at Teneo.

Nonetheless, the new hires suggest that Credit Suisse hasn't entirely lost its charm. While some happened before the bank lost $5.5bn on Archegos Capital in March and decided to review its strategy, many happened later.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on its equity research recruitment, which is all the more impressive given that the Swiss bank is understood not to have used external recruitment firms to achieve it. The bank's EMEA head of equity research is Tim Ramskill, who joined 12 years ago from Dresdner. Ramskill is thought to do much of his hiring himself; Bank of America appears to have been a particularly popular hunting ground.

