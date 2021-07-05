Financial institutions need to speed up hiring to attract technologists

In the face of competition from nimble tech firms with rapid recruitment processes, financial institutions need to speed up their hiring of technology professionals.

Tech candidates may well have several job options, so being quick with an offer is important. Financial institutions should reduce interview rounds wherever possible, for example by doing generic interviews and technical vetting up front.

These are just a few of the tech hiring tips from the new video below by eFinancialCareers editor Simon Mortlock, 13 ways to attract top tech talent.

For more insights on winning the war for digital talent, visit our dedicated technology resource page.

13 ways to attract top tech talent from eFinancialCareers on Vimeo.

Photo by Tim Gouw on Unsplash