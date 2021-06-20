How the need for digital expertise is reshaping skill shortages in finance

How the need for digital expertise is reshaping skill shortages in finance

If the banking job market was once about finding the best dealmakers and traders; today it’s more about hiring the best technology professionals. In the first of two videos on how tech is reshaping recruitment in finance, eFinancialCareers editor Simon Mortlock takes a look at the most sought-after skills in tech, and why banks are finding it tough to source candidates with the required expertise.

Photo by Aryan Dhiman on Unsplash

