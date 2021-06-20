How the need for digital expertise is reshaping skill shortages in finance

If the banking job market was once about finding the best dealmakers and traders; today it’s more about hiring the best technology professionals. In the first of two videos on how tech is reshaping recruitment in finance, eFinancialCareers editor Simon Mortlock takes a look at the most sought-after skills in tech, and why banks are finding it tough to source candidates with the required expertise.

Photo by Aryan Dhiman on Unsplash