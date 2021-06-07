It must all be a bit galling for Jes Staley. - Barclays' current CEO took charge in 2015 and has typically earned around £6m a year in the role ever since. Meanwhile, Staley's predecessor, Antony Jenkins, faded into obscurity after being displaced, but is now back in the news with a potential £200m stake ($283m) in the fintech company he formed when he left.

Out of Barclays, Jenkins has made multiples of what Staley has made in. It's not just Staley: no one at Barclays has earned £200m in the past six years; everyone there now has reason to wonder whether they might've made more in a fintech too.

Jenkins' post-Barclays achievement is a statement to all those still at Barclays' investment bank who railed against being managed by him, a former retail banker. While another ex-retail banker, Christian Sewing, isn't doing too badly at Deutsche Bank, Jenkins' time at Barclays was marked by cuts to the investment bank, reduced risk taking and what many at the time argued were fatuous statements about ethics. Ultimately, Jenkins was fired in July 2015 following an argument with the board over his plans for the division. Jenkins was then replaced by Staley, a bona fide former JPMorgan banker; risk-taking was ramped-up, new traders were hired-in; Jenkins disappeared from view.

Jenkins used those years of comparative obscurity to form 10x Future Technologies, a cloud native banking platform that says it wants to be 'the global bank operating system of choice.' There's little chance of any disputes with the board in his new role: Jenkins is the founder, chair and CEO; Curt Hess, a former colleague from Barclays is COO.

Sky News reports that Jenkins is now close to realizing some value from this post-Barclays venture. Blackrock is reportedly interested in buying into 10x in a deal that could value the company at £500m+ and put Jenkins' stake at £200m+. For a man who cut bonuses at Barclays soon after he arrived, that doesn't look bad at all.

Separately, Adam Aron, CEO of meme stock AMC Entertainment Holdings has delivered a literal warning on the perils of attending a Zoom meeting with bare legs. In a call last week with YouTuber and AMC retail investor Trey Collins, Aron - who was wearing a shirt and tie on his upper half, briefly angled the screen down to unintentionally reveal legs bare to the very upper thigh. 'It’s unclear if Aron is wearing underwear or simply very, very short shorts,' said Vice. 'But one thing is for sure: he is not wearing pants.' [Pants in the American sense of the word.]

