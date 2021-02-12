The alternative cloud computing qualification that could get you a job at Morgan Stanley

As investment banks hoover up cloud computing talent, now might seem a good time to take a cloud computing qualification. With banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan on AWS, getting AWS certified might seem a good place to start. But if you want to stand out, you could also try something a little different.

Boris Serebrinskiy, one of Morgan Stanley's distinguished engineers, focused on cloud analytics and data warehousing, has taken Snowflake's advanced architect certification. According to Serebrinsky's own exam certificate, he scored 70%, after previously scoring 80% on the SnowPro core exam in December.

For anyone not yet familiar with Snowflake, it's a cloud computing company with a market capitalization of around $120bn - greater than IBM. The company went public in the largest ever IPO for a U.S. software company last September. Morgan Stanley was one of the lead underwriters.

Snowflake offers a cloud-built data warehouse in the form of software as a service. It allows users like banks to store data on different cloud storage providers like AWS or Google, and to analyze it in a single place.

Comparatively few technologists in finance have SnowPro qualifications so far and many of the company's clients are in retail banking or insurance, but last year Snowflake signed a deal worth millions of dollars with Goldman Sachs. Having a Snowpro exam on your resume isn't an alternative to AWS, but it might be a good addition.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available. Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Gabriel Alenius on Unsplash