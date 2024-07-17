Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

JPMorgan's 28-year-old tech star leaves finance for fashion

by Zeno Toulon
7 minutes ago
2 minute read
JPMorgan's 28-year-old tech star leaves finance for fashion

Some people get a job in finance and then get into fashion. Others leave their job in finance and do the same thing. Kind of.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

The last time we spoke about Zoia Kozakov, she was a newly minted Forbes 30 under 30 entrant. Now, it appears that the JPMorgan product manager has moved not only somewhere new, but out of finance entirely: to Chanel, the world’s biggest independent fashion house and maker of finance's favorite handbags, perfumes, and the likes.

Kozakov was a VP at JPMorgan, and head of device digital wallets for the bank. It’s understood that she’ll be head of digital strategy and insights for Chanel - a sizable step up in seniority. It makes sense, however: JPMorgan spends $15bn on technology alone, more than 10 times Chanel’s entire Capex outlay, which includes things such as opening new stores (for Chanel. Not JPMorgan).

Chanel – and luxury fashion in general – isn’t a frequent next destination in a financial services professional's career, although it is a frequent destination for the money that they spend. Female analysts in particular have a penchant for the brand, with its black quilted bag seen as the feminine equivalent of Rolexes for male juniors.

That being said, some bankers have been known to dabble in fashion - such as Brandon Snower, also formerly of JPMorgan, who left to start his own fashion brand, Le Alfré, which he still runs to this day - or former Goldman Sachs technologist Rahul Rekapalli, who left to study fashion photography at the School of Visual Arts in New York. Neither compare, however, to Anoo Rehncy, who left JPMorgan in 2014 to found A Black and White Story, a clothing brand worn by Beyoncé, Stormzy, Tove Lo, and others. She left the brand in 2019, however and is now an advisor to Zeed, a London-based fintech.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon Reporter
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
JPMorgan's 28-year-old tech star leaves finance for fashion

JPMorgan's 28-year-old tech star leaves finance for fashion

Junior bankers who earned $150k last year are not hopeful about analyst bonuses

Junior bankers who earned $150k last year are not hopeful about analyst bonuses

Why Jane Street plays musical chairs with its traders

Why Jane Street plays musical chairs with its traders

Hedge fund Millennium hired one of Apollo's ex-most popular people in London

Hedge fund Millennium hired one of Apollo's ex-most popular people in London

Stripe's multimillionaire developers are having net worth issues

Stripe's multimillionaire developers are having net worth issues

Latest Jobs
Selby Jennings
Commercial Lines Underwriter
Selby Jennings
Boston, United States
Deutsche Bank
Investment Operations Specialist
Deutsche Bank
Jacksonville, United States
Deutsche Bank
High Yield, Trader - Vice President
Deutsche Bank
New York, United States
Deutsche Bank
Flow Credit Trader - Director
Deutsche Bank
New York, United States
Deutsche Bank
Trader - Vice President
Deutsche Bank
New York, United States
Bovill Newgate
Practice Lead, Regulatory Compliance
Bovill Newgate
New York, United States

Related articles

Why Jane Street plays musical chairs with its traders
Tech

Why Jane Street plays musical chairs with its traders

17 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Salaries and Bonuses in Quant Finance: broken down by role, seniority & region
Tech

Salaries and Bonuses in Quant Finance: broken down by role, seniority & region

16 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Hedge fund's London hiring includes ex-Cambridge University engineering head
Tech

Hedge fund's London hiring includes ex-Cambridge University engineering head

16 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Citi lifted the veil on its complex data issues & the staff needed to fix them
Tech

Citi lifted the veil on its complex data issues & the staff needed to fix them

15 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.