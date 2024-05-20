Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

XTX Markets' UK pay averaged £338k each in one of its entities

by Alex McMurray
5 minutes ago
2 minute read
XTX Markets' UK pay averaged £338k each in one of its entities

Electronic trading firm XTX Markets' UK arm had a very good 2022, making a profit of £19.2m ($24.4m). Last year, however, profits fell, and it looks like compensation fell for some employees too.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

XTX Markets has three entities listed on Companies House: 'XTX Holdings (UK) Limited' and its two subsidiaries, 'XTX Markets Limited' and 'XTX Markets Technologies Limited'. Each of these released their 2023 accounts last Friday, with the parent company reporting a 56% fall in profit to £8.4m.

Only one entity, XTX Markets Technologies Limited, gave full headcount figures and compensation data. The company provides "quantitative research services, management and back office services" to the other entities. Here, headcount rose from 84 in 2022 to 98 in 2023.

In spite of the headcount rise, payroll expenditure at XTX Markets Technologies fell. Total compensation, consisting of "wages and salaries" plus the "cost of defined contribution programs" fell from £38.1m to £33.3m. This means average total compensation went from £453.8k to £339.8k. This team doesn't appear to be representative of the entire UK team, but still accounts for a noticeable amount of employees. We previously noted XTX Markets Technologies as having 137 employees back in 2022.

XTX Markets is still hiring in London in 2024. It has 11 open positions, including internships in finance, risk and engineering. XTX has also invested heavily into in-house high-performance computing clusters and is recruiting several senior technologists to join the team managing their implementation.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
XTX Markets' UK pay averaged £338k each in one of its entities

XTX Markets' UK pay averaged £338k each in one of its entities

"Compliance jobs in banks pay decently and fairly. They are also meaningful"

"Compliance jobs in banks pay decently and fairly. They are also meaningful"

Morning Coffee: 25-year-old junior trader dies amidst fears for heart health across banking. Revolut employees prepare to become rich

Morning Coffee: 25-year-old junior trader dies amidst fears for heart health across banking. Revolut employees prepare to become rich

A New York fintech founded by a financial sponsors banker is cutting 50% of its staff

A New York fintech founded by a financial sponsors banker is cutting 50% of its staff

Singapore bank MD becomes head of AI at Facebook founder's VC firm

Singapore bank MD becomes head of AI at Facebook founder's VC firm

Latest Jobs
Oxford Knight
AI Research Scientist - New York- Global Quant Firm
Oxford Knight
New York, United States
QBE Insurance
AVP, Lead Ceded Reinsurance Operations
QBE Insurance
New York, United States
Deutsche Bank
Controls Testing & Assurance (CT&A) - Technology Testing - Assistant Vice President
Deutsche Bank
Jacksonville, United States
Deutsche Bank
Compliance Testing - Assistant Vice President
Deutsche Bank
Jacksonville, United States
Deutsche Bank
Assistant Vice President - {DB7361485}
Deutsche Bank
Cary, United States
Deutsche Bank
EQ Middle Office Manager, Operations - Vice President
Deutsche Bank
Jacksonville, United States

Related articles

Singapore bank MD becomes head of AI at Facebook founder's VC firm
Tech

Singapore bank MD becomes head of AI at Facebook founder's VC firm

17 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The "extremely kind" new hedge fund with an ex-Citadel founder has been hiring
Tech

The "extremely kind" new hedge fund with an ex-Citadel founder has been hiring

16 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
UBS is fretting about Credit Suisse IT systems, but Credit Suisse technology MDs have left
Tech

UBS is fretting about Credit Suisse IT systems, but Credit Suisse technology MDs have left

14 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Jump Trading may have best salaries for women in HFT... and the worst bonuses
Tech

Jump Trading may have best salaries for women in HFT... and the worst bonuses

14 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.