Deutsche Bank London director left for the buy-side after long years of not making MD

Maybe Deutsche Bank should have promoted Udit Sanghi the last time it promoted some managing directors in March 2024? Unfortunately, it has now lost the option to do so; Sanghi has slipped away into the ether.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on Sanghi's whereabouts, and he didn't respond to our enquiry. Sanghi spent the past thirteen and a half years working for Deutsche Bank and was latterly co-head of the mortgage and non-performing loan finance business in the European asset backed securitization team.

Securitization is doing well this year, and although non-performing loans in the euro area have fallen dramatically in the past eight years, the expectation is that both Italy and Greece will have loans to refinance soon.

Nonetheless, Sanghi doesn't appear to have waited for his fortunes at Deutsche Bank to change. He's thought to be joining a fund instead.

Sources at the bank say he will be missed. "Udit was a well-respected and popular figure," says one.

