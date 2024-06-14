The other exits from Goldman Sachs' New York equities team

As we have noted here a few times, people have been leaving Goldman Sachs' New York equities team. Those exits appear to be ongoing, with various senior vice presidents leaving and turning up elsewhere.

Diwa Cody, a vice president on Goldman's market structure and strategic partnerships desk, has just joined Jane Street. Cody spent nine years at Goldman and joined Jane Street this week according to her FINRA registration.

Vishal Punjabi, a vice president on the electronic trading desk at Goldman who was designing electronic solutions, is understood to have joined Guggenheim. FINRA still shows Punjabi working for Goldman and he didn't respond to a request to comment.

And Taher Khokhawala, a low latency engineer, left Goldman in May to join Citadel, seemingly following in the footsteps of partner Rupam Yadav, who left for Citadel around the same time.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment. The firm is also understood to have made a number of VP level hires for its equities business in the past nine months. The exits account for only a small proportion of the team.

Goldman's equities trading team is being assailed by rival banks, hedge funds and electronic trading platforms like Citadel and Citadel Securities. People there are understood to have been aggrieved after a poor bonus round in 2022-23.

