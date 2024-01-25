Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Hedge fund hires who joined $12bn fintech given one hour to leave

by Alex McMurray
4 hours ago
2 minute read
Hedge fund hires who joined $12bn fintech given one hour to leave

While we're (hopefully) past the worst when it comes to fintech layoffs, we can expect more to come in 2024. The latest example comes from $12bn valued spending management platform Brex, which hired names from some big financial institutions and is now letting them go.

The fintech, which says it grew too quickly, is firing 20% of its 'brexlings' or around 282 of its employees. It's also organized an alumni list, showing who's out. 

Some of those on the list joined Brex from hedge funds. Eugenie Li was a quantitative researcher at Balyasny, as well as California based fund Cerebellum Capital before joining Brex as a data scientist in 2021. Another Cerebellum alumnus, is manager of credit science, Lisa Borland. She left the fund for real estate fintech Zillow in 2021 and joined Brex a year later. Brex also hired graduates who had other options, like Kevin Li, who had internships at both Jane Street and Hudson River Trading, but chose Brex instead.

It appears the layoffs were sudden for many. Juhan Song, a product marketer, said he was left "Scrambling to hand off my work in the hour we had [and] missed the chance for a proper goodbye..." People and culture leader Tara Shelley said it "stung [her] ego" as she felt "entrenched" in the organization and "was receiving positive feedback."

Brex's last valuation was $12bn all the way back in 2021 and some industry experts are highly doubtful of that figure now. Yuechen Zhao, partner at VC firm GSR Ventures, estimates Brex's value as "$800m, a 93% decrease from its peak."

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Larson Maddox
Chief Operating Officer
Larson Maddox
Waverly, United States
Bloomberg
Senior Database Engineer - Enterprise Trading Platform
Bloomberg
New York, United States
US Macro Analyst
Arbitrage Search Americas LLC
New York, United States
CME Group
Manager - Systems Engineering - Platform Foundations - Linux
CME Group
Chicago, United States
CME Group
Sr Platform Engineer
CME Group
Chicago, United States
CME Group
SRE Infrastructure Cloud Engineer
CME Group
New York, United States
Top Articles
Hedge fund hires who joined $12bn fintech given one hour to leave

Hedge fund hires who joined $12bn fintech given one hour to leave

Santander's insatiable appetite for Credit Suisse veterans continues

Santander's insatiable appetite for Credit Suisse veterans continues

"I'm a quant researcher at a US bank. I usually work a 12 hour day"

"I'm a quant researcher at a US bank. I usually work a 12 hour day"

Morning Coffee: Is Bank of America becoming less cuddly? Why Jamie Dimon objects to DEI

Morning Coffee: Is Bank of America becoming less cuddly? Why Jamie Dimon objects to DEI

America's funniest quant is showcasing the best use of gardening leave

America's funniest quant is showcasing the best use of gardening leave

Related articles

Ex-Citadel and Millennium PM who left to trade for Coinbase resigns
Fintech

Ex-Citadel and Millennium PM who left to trade for Coinbase resigns

22 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
You can apply to be CTO of a $25bn fintech right now
Fintech

You can apply to be CTO of a $25bn fintech right now

18 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Revolut is buffing its finance team with ex-Citi MDs and AmEx VPs
Fintech

Revolut is buffing its finance team with ex-Citi MDs and AmEx VPs

18 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
A managing director Citi poached from Goldman Sachs just left for a fintech
Fintech

A managing director Citi poached from Goldman Sachs just left for a fintech

16 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.