Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

Goldman Sachs' top female strat is leaving. This might be why

by Sarah Butcher
5 hours ago
3 minute read
Goldman Sachs' top female strat is leaving. This might be why

Thalia Chryssikou is leaving Goldman Sachs. In a post on social media today, Chryssikou - who was 'co-head global sales strats and structuring across FICC and equities' at the firm, said she's "embarking on new adventure," but didn't specify what it might entail.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Chryssikou has been at Goldman Sachs for nearly 26 years and is based in the UK. She's been a partner since 2008, when she was made head of EMEA rates and currencies strats.

It's not entirely clear why Chryssikou has chosen this moment to leave but it may not be entirely coincidental that she's quitting on the same week that Stefan Bollinger announced that he's leaving to become CEO of Julius Baer. Chryssikou worked closely together in the past and were made joint global heads of sales strats in 2017. 

Chryssikou's exit may also be related to Goldman's "rule of 60." This says that Goldman employees can walk away from the firm when their age plus their tenure add up to 60, and can keep all their unvested stock in the process. However, it's not clear whether Chryssikou exactly meets this rule: by our reckoning, she's in her early 50s and may still have a few years to go.

In a memo to Goldman staff on Chryssikou's retirement, Sam Morgan, Goldman's global head of fixed income currencies and commodities, said she's being replaced by Fernando Rivera and Ryad Yousuf, who will become global co-heads of FICC sales strats and structuring. Rivera is currently head of the FICC Americas structuring and solutions froup. Yousuf is currently co-head of EMEA FICC emerging markets sales and head of the EMEA emerging markets distribution franchise for equities

In her valedictory message she said she's filled with "gratitude and pride," and that "integrity and authenticity are non-negotiable."

Chryssikou is one of several female partners to exit Goldman Sachs this year. In 2015 she told the FT that she was a breathe of fresh air. “I bring emotional intelligence to my job,” she declared. “I’m not a British or American male. As a Greek woman, I bring diversity — sensitivity to different ways of operating. Different leadership styles are healthy — I listen more rather than talk more. That’s not only about internal management. Increasingly I’m dealing a lot with female clients in asset managers and hedge funds. In that context, it can be an advantage to be a woman.”

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Prompt engineering jobs in finance: an overhyped niche?

Prompt engineering jobs in finance: an overhyped niche?

Citi insiders complain of death by PowerPoint amidst data issues

Citi insiders complain of death by PowerPoint amidst data issues

Goldman Sachs' top female strat is leaving. This might be why

Goldman Sachs' top female strat is leaving. This might be why

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' thoughtful, weakened, president on the importance of a "magnificent" wife. Bill Ackman's bravado

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' thoughtful, weakened, president on the importance of a "magnificent" wife. Bill Ackman's bravado

The best investment banking interns in 2024 are also data scientists

The best investment banking interns in 2024 are also data scientists

Latest Jobs
Deutsche Bank
Customer Success Engineer (Kubernetes/OpenShift) - Vice President
Deutsche Bank
Jacksonville, United States
Deutsche Bank
Anti-Financial Crime & Compliance Model Validator - Assistant Vice President
Deutsche Bank
New York, United States
Deutsche Bank
IB - Origination & Advisory - Banker - Healthcare - Associate / Vice President
Deutsche Bank
New York, United States
Deutsche Bank
Syndicate Operations - Syndicate Deal Captain - Associate
Deutsche Bank
Jacksonville, United States
Deutsche Bank
Senior Engineer - Data Engineer - Assistant Vice President
Deutsche Bank
Cary, United States
QBE Insurance
VP, Pricing - Property
QBE Insurance
New York, United States

Related articles

The best investment banking interns in 2024 are also data scientists
Tech

The best investment banking interns in 2024 are also data scientists

25 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The big hirers of machine learning talent in 2024 are very different to 2019
Tech

The big hirers of machine learning talent in 2024 are very different to 2019

25 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
The 6 math questions some of Citadel and Jane Street's best interns can answer
Tech

The 6 math questions some of Citadel and Jane Street's best interns can answer

24 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Ex-Citadel Securities PM building a new AI team for Jump Trading in Hong Kong
Tech

Ex-Citadel Securities PM building a new AI team for Jump Trading in Hong Kong

24 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.