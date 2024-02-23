Hedge fund Jain Global said to hire Suraj Chopra, whose own fund closed in January

Jain Global, the hedge fund founded by ex-Millennium CIO Bobby Jain, has hired another portfolio manager ahead of its launch in July.

Suraj Chopra, who spent the past four and a half years running his own hedge fund, Force Hill Capital, is understood to be joining the Jain platform. Regulatory filings show that Force Hill, which $652m in assets under management and five investment employees, closed in January 2024.

We wrote last week that Jain Global had amassed 20 portfolio managers. Now it has 21. Bloomberg reported today that Jain has secured the commitment of $3bn of assets to the new fund.

Neither Jain Global nor Chopra quickly responded to a request to comment.

Prior to founding Force Hill, which had links to struggling fund Schonfeld, Chopra spent nearly 18 years at Citadel.

