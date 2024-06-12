Discover your dream Career
Starling Bank hired 900+ staff and bumped up pay in a very profitable year

by Alex McMurray
2 minutes ago
Starling Bank hired 900+ staff and bumped up pay in a very profitable year

While some major players in the fintech scene are only reaching profitability for the first time in 2024, Starling Bank has done so three years running. In its recently released 2024 annual report, the London-based digibank revealed that profits rose by 55% last year. It revealed how it's investing some of that money into its employees.

The average number of group employees for Starling Bank in 2023 rose by 923, as did average pay. While Starling employees earned £51.6k in 2022, that number rose to £62.5k last year. Most of this hiring came in Starling's 'operations and front office' division. The 'management' function decreased in size by three people.

Starling says 2023 also saw the introduction of its "first graduate and intern programme." It was clearly happy with the results, as it has "increased the number of roles available for graduates and interns in 2024."

Founded by Anne Boden who left last May, Starling also increased its percentage of female leaders in the company to 46%. Gov.uk pay data suggests, however, that only 31.4% of the top quartile of earners at Starling are women. Median hourly pay for women at Starling is only 9% lower than men, but mean pay is 18% lower.

Alex McMurray
