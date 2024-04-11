Discover your dream Career
Financial

The ambitious Singaporean hedge fund that's hiring across Asia

by Zeno Toulon
4 hours ago
3 minute read
The ambitious Singaporean hedge fund that's hiring across Asia

Dymon Asia Capital, the Singapore-based hedge fund, was opening a new office in Mumbai last time we checked. It’s been a while, however. Dymon already has offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo, Malaysia, and has its eyes on Dubai, with Mumbai now up and running.

Why Dubai? One of Dymon’s founders, Danny Yong, spoke to Business Insider this week. Although he extolled the time zone and opportunities to trade European macro, he conceded that running a hedge fund was “primarily a talent business,” and that listening to your portfolio managers, both current and prospective, was the only way to move forward.

“If they're telling you that they need this to do better, you accede to that request,” he said. And people want to be in Dubai. But that doesn’t mean that the hedge fund is only hiring in the UAE, however. Two people have joined Dymon Asia at its Singapore headquarters recently: Justin Tang and Michael Woods.

Tang joined Dymon from Millennium in the city, where he spent just nine months as a senior analyst. He was at United First Partners, a research firm, as head of Asian research before that. At Dymon, he’s an associate director for the firm. Woods, meanwhile, joined from MKP Capital Management, a New York-based hedge fund. He was a macro associate portfolio manager at the fund and joined Dymon as a macro trader.

The firm didn’t just add people in Singapore, either. It also added Benson Chen and Angad Saluja, in Hong Kong and Mumbai respectively.

Chen joined Dymon as a portfolio manager from Keystone Investors, one of Asia’s most oversubscribed hedge funds, where he was an MD. Keystone was spun out of Schonfeld (and Chen along with it) back in 2022, and has since suspended new investor subscriptions due to being “comfortable with its current size”, per Reuters.

Saluja joined the firm in Mumbai from CX Partners, an Indian private equity fund. He's an equity research.

Dymon announced that it had returned 6.2% so far this year, as of the end of March, beating international muti-strategy funds such as Schonfeld and Citadel.

Dymon is also not the only hedge fund hiring in Asia. Millennium has also picked up two people, both in Singapore, and both portfolio managers: James Dixon (a senior portfolio manager) and Ran Zhu. They joined from Trafigura, the commodities trading house, and Deutsche Bank respectively.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Zeno Toulon
