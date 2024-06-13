Should you learn the "obtuse" niche coding language paying $700k+ in finance?

We recently revealed that SQL is the most frequently requested language in financial services in 2024. If you're not a fan, there's another, more niche language for databases with the potential to pay very well... but it's a double-edged sword.

Q, the programming language for KDB databases, is a niche skill with niche demand. There are just 32 openings mentioning KDB on eFinancialCareers, but roles have the potential to pay up to $770.6k. It's used by many major institutions like Deutsche Bank and hedge fund Millennium.

So is it worth learning this niche language? Perhaps not. On HackerNews, a disgruntled KDB user in financial services recently aired some grievances with the language.

The developer, who uses Rust to price options calls Q "a language with origins so obtuse that its progenitor, APL, needed a custom keyboard laden with mathematical symbols." They say KDB and Q are very inefficient for complex data, and that they find themselves needing to do "engineering work for trivial things."

The Rust developer says that, in a team of around 100 developers at their firm, nobody can teach him how to use it for complex data. When they suggest alternatives, they're told "other firms are really invested in KDB and use KDB for this, [so] just figure it out."

KDB aficionados replying said that this is a use case in which KDB actually excels, but this is, in essence, the main problem with KDB. As one former hedge fund engineer put it "very few people can write/read good Q" and "the learning curve is incredibly steep."

The hedge fund engineer also says that it is precisely KDB's obtuse nature that makes people in finance love it. They say, "adding complexity is one way to build a fortress around their job." Because KDB engineers are so hard to hire, they're also hard to fire. It's not perfect for incumbent KDB engineers, either. If they're hard to hire... their jobs are also hard to leave.

