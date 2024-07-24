Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Revolut hiring Dubai engineers for its UAE expansion amid $45bn valuation bump

by Alex McMurray
13 hours ago
2 minute read
Revolut hiring Dubai engineers for its UAE expansion amid $45bn valuation bump

2024 looks to be a landmark year for Revolut. The fintech digibank has made record profits, and its valuation has risen three times this year from $25.7bn to $40bn, and now to $45bn this week. Revolut has been laying the groundwork for some big future hiring, including a new office in London, but one of its more under-the-radar efforts is its expansion in the UAE.

Click here to follow our new WhatsApp channel, and get instant news updates straight to your phone 📱

This week, Revolut hired Syed Ali Naqvi in Dubai as head of technology for Revolut's UAE expansion. Naqvi joins from Habib Bank Limited, where he spent the past five years and was most recently head of technology and cybersecurity. Naqvi also spent five years as a manager at big four firm KPMG.

As Revolut hires, it seems to like alumni of Dubai super-app Careem. Matias Nicoletti joined as a senior backend engineer in Revolut's retail cards team after two years at Careem. Senior platform engineer Federico Quintas joined this month from food delivery firm Talabat, but was previously an engineering manager for Careem. Revolut's strategy and operations head for the UAE, Hassan Merhi, joined was a product director at Careem. He joined in February to replace Jonathan Moore, who was himself a Careem alum.

Revolut currently has nine roles available remotely in the UAE. Only two are available in its Dubai office, however, a head of finance role and a head of legal. As yet, Revolut have not become a registered entity on the Dubai Financial Services Authority public register.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @AlexMcMurray. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.

Photo by Daniel Zacatenco on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Reporter
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Coinbase made it a lot harder to get its $400k+ jobs but no one cares

Coinbase made it a lot harder to get its $400k+ jobs but no one cares

The 6 math questions some of Citadel and Jane Street's best interns can answer

The 6 math questions some of Citadel and Jane Street's best interns can answer

A European bank has more exclusive internships than Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan

A European bank has more exclusive internships than Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan

As smaller hedge funds return cash, ex-Goldman Sachs MDs and others are precarious

As smaller hedge funds return cash, ex-Goldman Sachs MDs and others are precarious

Evercore's average pay rose 30%, to $197k in a single quarter

Evercore's average pay rose 30%, to $197k in a single quarter

Latest Jobs
ANZ
Assistant Manager, KYC Onboarding, Institutional
ANZ
New York, United States
Selby Jennings
Blockchain Backend Engineer
Selby Jennings
New York, United States
Selby Jennings
Equity Volatility Analyst
Selby Jennings
New York, United States
Selby Jennings
Energy - Director, Risk Management
Selby Jennings
Kansas City, United States
BNY Mellon
Vice President, Data Governance II
BNY Mellon
Pittsburgh, United States
Selby Jennings
Quantitative Analyst
Selby Jennings
Kansas City, United States

Related articles

Coinbase made it a lot harder to get its $400k+ jobs but no one cares
Fintech

Coinbase made it a lot harder to get its $400k+ jobs but no one cares

24 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs' fintech IPO making millionaires of MDs and… mushroom farmers
Fintech

Goldman Sachs' fintech IPO making millionaires of MDs and… mushroom farmers

22 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Facebook director that left for Grab in Singapore returns home
Fintech

Facebook director that left for Grab in Singapore returns home

19 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Private Equity-backed fintechs pay better, VC-backed fintech staff are happier
Fintech

Private Equity-backed fintechs pay better, VC-backed fintech staff are happier

18 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.