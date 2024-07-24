Revolut hiring Dubai engineers for its UAE expansion amid $45bn valuation bump

2024 looks to be a landmark year for Revolut. The fintech digibank has made record profits, and its valuation has risen three times this year from $25.7bn to $40bn, and now to $45bn this week. Revolut has been laying the groundwork for some big future hiring, including a new office in London, but one of its more under-the-radar efforts is its expansion in the UAE.

This week, Revolut hired Syed Ali Naqvi in Dubai as head of technology for Revolut's UAE expansion. Naqvi joins from Habib Bank Limited, where he spent the past five years and was most recently head of technology and cybersecurity. Naqvi also spent five years as a manager at big four firm KPMG.

As Revolut hires, it seems to like alumni of Dubai super-app Careem. Matias Nicoletti joined as a senior backend engineer in Revolut's retail cards team after two years at Careem. Senior platform engineer Federico Quintas joined this month from food delivery firm Talabat, but was previously an engineering manager for Careem. Revolut's strategy and operations head for the UAE, Hassan Merhi, joined was a product director at Careem. He joined in February to replace Jonathan Moore, who was himself a Careem alum.

Revolut currently has nine roles available remotely in the UAE. Only two are available in its Dubai office, however, a head of finance role and a head of legal. As yet, Revolut have not become a registered entity on the Dubai Financial Services Authority public register.

Photo by Daniel Zacatenco on Unsplash