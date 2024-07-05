Rachel Reeves, the UK's new chancellor, turned down Goldman Sachs aged 21

Rishi Sunak, Britain's defeated outgoing prime minister, was once an analyst at Goldman Sachs. Rachel Reeves, Britain's incoming Chancellor of the Exchequer, could have been an analyst at Goldman Sachs too, but she decided against it.

Get Morning Coffee ☕ in your inbox. Sign up here.

Reeves, who is the UK's first female chancellor, said she interviewed with Goldman after graduating from Oxford University in 2000. She turned the firm, but observed 13 years ago that she "could have been a lot richer" if only she'd taken the firm up on its job offer.

After rejecting Goldman, Reeves went on to work as an economist first for the Bank of England and then for HBOS, the Scottish bank which failed during the financial crisis following what the Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards described as, "catastrophic failures of management, governance and regulatory oversight." Reeves worked on the retail mortgages team at HBOS, rather than the commercial banking arm, which brought about the bank demise.

Although Reeves sidestepped the path trodden by Sunak, who went from Goldman Sachs to Stanford Business School to a London hedge fund, she's not that temperamentally dissimilar to an ex-banker with a hedge fund history. She told the Times last month that she feels a constant need to prove herself, is "really competitive" and a "steely decision maker." She also noted that she's spent most of her career working in "male environments."

If Reeves had accepted the job at Goldman, and then stayed there, she might well have been a Goldman partner alongside Peter Oppenheimer by now. As a champion junior chess player, she might also have helped Goldman make it through to the final rounds of the corporate chess championship. Instead, she's now got the most powerful job in UK finance. Writing on Twitter, Reeves said becoming chancellor is the "honour of my life." She intends to help other women into senior jobs too. “I would love there to be a female governor of the Bank of England before too long," she told the Times.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)