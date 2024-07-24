Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Bank of America ejected a sweet-natured London MD who had been there forever

by Sarah Butcher
14 hours ago
2 minute read
Bank of America ejected a sweet-natured London MD who had been there forever

Bank of America is all about growing its European equity derivatives business this year. However, this does not preclude it from also making some cuts in cash.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Sources at the bank say the axe fell in London yesterday and that one of those beneath it was Oliver Mudie, who had been with the bank for nearly 18 years and was one of a dwindling number of managing directors (MDs) in the cash team.

BofA declined to comment on Mudie's exit. It comes despite the fact that equities sales and trading revenues at the bank rose 20% year-on-year in the second quarter due to what CFO Alastair Borthwick described as "strong trading results in derivatives and cash equities."

Mudie joined Merrill Lynch in 2006 and segued into BofA when it rescued its rival. He was an MD in sales trading and seems to have been very popular. Colleagues described him as "just an unbelievably good guy."

There have been other cuts at Bank of America, including a few days before bonuses were announced in London. Last year, the bank made various cuts in both equities and equity research. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Coinbase made it a lot harder to get its $400k+ jobs but no one cares

Coinbase made it a lot harder to get its $400k+ jobs but no one cares

The 6 math questions some of Citadel and Jane Street's best interns can answer

The 6 math questions some of Citadel and Jane Street's best interns can answer

A European bank has more exclusive internships than Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan

A European bank has more exclusive internships than Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan

As smaller hedge funds return cash, ex-Goldman Sachs MDs and others are precarious

As smaller hedge funds return cash, ex-Goldman Sachs MDs and others are precarious

Evercore's average pay rose 30%, to $197k in a single quarter

Evercore's average pay rose 30%, to $197k in a single quarter

Latest Jobs
ANZ
Assistant Manager, KYC Onboarding, Institutional
ANZ
New York, United States
Selby Jennings
Blockchain Backend Engineer
Selby Jennings
New York, United States
Selby Jennings
Equity Volatility Analyst
Selby Jennings
New York, United States
Selby Jennings
Energy - Director, Risk Management
Selby Jennings
Kansas City, United States
BNY Mellon
Vice President, Data Governance II
BNY Mellon
Pittsburgh, United States
Selby Jennings
Quantitative Analyst
Selby Jennings
Kansas City, United States

Related articles

A European bank has more exclusive internships than Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan
Financial

A European bank has more exclusive internships than Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan

24 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
As smaller hedge funds return cash, ex-Goldman Sachs MDs and others are precarious
Financial

As smaller hedge funds return cash, ex-Goldman Sachs MDs and others are precarious

24 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Was it Macron – or Deutsche Bank – that gave BNP's equities traders their best quarter in years?
Financial

Was it Macron – or Deutsche Bank – that gave BNP's equities traders their best quarter in years?

24 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: JPMorgan’s new top bankers are like a single being. Donald Trump denies having offered a top banking job
Financial

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan’s new top bankers are like a single being. Donald Trump denies having offered a top banking job

24 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.