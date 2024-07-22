Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Singapore bank makes more bankers fly economy in carbon-cutting push

by Sarah Butcher
7 hours ago
3 minute read
Singapore bank makes more bankers fly economy in carbon-cutting push

Bankers use a lot of carbon. For all the talk about carbon neutrality and cutting emissions, Goldman Sachs' most recent sustainability report reveals that the firm emitted nearly 80,000 tonnes of carbon from business travel last year, 90% of which came from flying. This was up 30% on 2022.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

While Goldman Sachs is not, to our knowledge, encouraging its people to fly less, one Singapore bank is. 

In an effort to discourage unnecessary flights, OCBC has just introduced new guidelines for air travel. Among other things, they include a compulsion to fly economy for most junior staff. 

Under the new rules, all OCBC bankers below executive director level must now fly economy, irrespective of the length of their journey. Previously, they got to fly business class if they were flying for five hours or more. 

The changes come into effect on August 1st and are not universally popular, with some juniors at OCBC complaining that they're being made to bear the brunt of changes while senior managers get to fly in luxury. Managing directors at the bank are still able to fly business class for flights of a duration of three to five hours or more (depending on the seniority of the MD). 

A spokesperson for OCBC says the changes are part of the bank's commitment to sustainability: “We are committed to reducing our carbon emissions, including in the area of business travel, as part of our transition to a low-carbon economy. The increasing popularity of videoconferencing tools among our clients, colleagues and partners for discussions and meetings have rendered in-person meetings less essential." 

Although bankers below ED level are complaining about the new policy, some OCBC insiders say it will make little difference: most key clients are located within a five-hour flight radius; it will only really make a difference for flights to New York, which typically involve managing directors anyway. 

Also included in the updated travel strategy is a new requirement for employees to pay 50% of the air ticket cost for the extension of business trips for personal purposes. It's this that seems particularly unpopular with OCBC juniors, who were previously able to append a holiday to travel for work. "Needless to say, it's all about cost," says one. 

"In our ongoing review of our travel policy, we have maintained good practices such as having a clear distinction between business trips and personal holidays and avoiding group travel unless necessary," says OCBC.

Most bankers are flying less than in the past. In 2019, Goldman was emitting 135,000 tonnes of carbon as its staff travelled internally and to meet clients. Despite last year's rise, it was still 40% below this level in 2023. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
With C++ blamed for CrowdStrike calamity, an ex-DE Shaw researcher has an answer

With C++ blamed for CrowdStrike calamity, an ex-DE Shaw researcher has an answer

What's it really like to work in M&A? A day in the life of a junior M&A banker

What's it really like to work in M&A? A day in the life of a junior M&A banker

Goldman Sachs' fintech IPO making millionaires of MDs and… mushroom farmers

Goldman Sachs' fintech IPO making millionaires of MDs and… mushroom farmers

Singapore bank makes more bankers fly economy in carbon-cutting push

Singapore bank makes more bankers fly economy in carbon-cutting push

APAC carbon trading star jumps to London brokerage firm with his team

APAC carbon trading star jumps to London brokerage firm with his team

Latest Jobs
Selby Jennings
Quant Analyst (Trade Operations)
Selby Jennings
New York, United States
Selby Jennings
Quantitative Power Trader
Selby Jennings
New York, United States
BNY Mellon
Senior Vice President, Audit Manager (SDLC)
BNY Mellon
Pittsburgh, United States
BNY Mellon
VP, Audit Project Leader (Sourcing)
BNY Mellon
Pittsburgh, United States
BNY Mellon
Vice President, Audit Project Leader- Quality Assurance
BNY Mellon
Pittsburgh, United States
Bloomberg
Senior Software Engineer - Office Apps
Bloomberg
New York, United States

Related articles

What's it really like to work in M&A? A day in the life of a junior M&A banker
Financial

What's it really like to work in M&A? A day in the life of a junior M&A banker

22 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
APAC carbon trading star jumps to London brokerage firm with his team
Financial

APAC carbon trading star jumps to London brokerage firm with his team

22 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: JPMorgan, Balyasny traders among those rendered semi-dysfunctional on Friday. The all-engrossing existence of a top dealmaker
Financial

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan, Balyasny traders among those rendered semi-dysfunctional on Friday. The all-engrossing existence of a top dealmaker

22 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The "Corporate Bullshit Receptivity Scale:" a new psychometric test for employees
Financial

The "Corporate Bullshit Receptivity Scale:" a new psychometric test for employees

19 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.