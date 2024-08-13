Discover your dream Career
Citi's "nice guy" technology MD resurfaced at Nomura, which is hiring despite a UK loss

by Sarah Butcher
5 hours ago
2 minute read
Citi's "nice guy" technology MD resurfaced at Nomura, which is hiring despite a UK loss

When London-based Nomura International filed its accounts for the year ending March 31st 2024 last month, they weren't entirely pretty. The unit made a pre-tax loss of $144m, down from a profit of $1.2m the previous year. Nomura said its changed fate was the result of poor performance in "flow rates, foreign exchange and emerging markets." 

This might be why it's now hiring in equities instead. Despite the loss, Nomura International declared in its accounts that it intends to spend the next three years on the "continued build out" of its equities franchise. 

Part of this build out has entailed the addition of Citi's former favourite equities technologist, Tristan Knight. 

As we reported in April, Knight fell foul of Citi's Bora Bora restructuring and was let go after eight years at Citi, where he was latterly global head of equities trading, prime and clearing technology based out of London.

After a few months tending the weeds, Knight has been handed a new trowel. He joined Nomura this month as global head of equities trading and prime technology.

Nomura declined to comment on its loss or Knight's arrival, but the new hire seems fortuitous. At Citi, Knight was credited with being a "very nice guy" who actually "gets things done," and who didn't play politics. Other Citi technologists may be inclined to join him.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it's offensive or libelous (in which case it won't.)

 

 

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
