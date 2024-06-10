Discover your dream Career
French bank adds French MD in Hong Kong

by Zeno Toulon
3 minutes ago
2 minute read
French bank adds French MD in Hong Kong

French bankers have long been known for their partiality to the low tax regime in Hong Kong, and now one has joined a French bank there.

Arnaud Davoust joined Natixis earlier this month, as a Managing Director (MD) in Hong Kong to be its APAC head of equity derivatives sales & structuring.

He previously spent four years at Bank of America before that as an MD and head of its APAC equity derivatives distribution team, based in Singapore. He joined BofA, from another French bank - SocGen, where he spent over 13 years across Paris, New York, and Tokyo. The latter posting was a particularly award-winning one.

Davoust isn’t the only new face in Natixis’ APAC teams this year. The bank added to both its Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan teams back in February, The Trade reported. Two of those six hires were French, too. 

