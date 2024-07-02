Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

"My banking team is very lean but we will not be getting any new graduates this year"

by Kobi Green
4 minutes ago
2 minute read
"My banking team is very lean but we will not be getting any new graduates this year"

I'm an associate at a major European bank in London. New analyst - graduate - hires are arriving soon, but we've been told we won't get any of them.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

I know that we're not the only team in this situation - a lot of other teams here have been told that they won't be getting graduates either. 

It's frustrating. We're already incredibly overstretched and we're leaner versus deal-flow than we've been the whole time I've worked here. We now know that it won't be getting any better soon. 

This failure to give us new graduates seems to be a result of cost-cutting. It's also because fewer people have moved-on to other banks or to private equity. The lack of churn has apparently meant the bank didn't feel the need to hire a big class of new analysts this year, or if it did that it thought we wouldn't need them.

I think this will turn out to be a mistake. Appetite for junior bankers seems to have picked up in recent weeks and there's been a flurry of people resigning from my team. If this continues, we'll end up hugely understaffed. It will be an interesting summer.

Kobi Green is a pseudonym

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORKobi Green Insider Comment
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
"My banking team is very lean but we will not be getting any new graduates this year"

"My banking team is very lean but we will not be getting any new graduates this year"

How to prepare for the case study in a private equity interview

How to prepare for the case study in a private equity interview

How to get an accounting job in banking and finance

How to get an accounting job in banking and finance

Goldman Sachs trading MD who quit last year is training as a firefighter

Goldman Sachs trading MD who quit last year is training as a firefighter

Revolut's new accounts reveal the huge pay day coming to some employees

Revolut's new accounts reveal the huge pay day coming to some employees

Latest Jobs
Man Group plc
Marketing Coordinator
Man Group plc
New York, United States
Systematic Trader/PM
New York, United States
DTG Capital Markets
ML Quant - hedge fund
DTG Capital Markets
New York, United States
DTG Capital Markets
Proprietary Trader (US, remote)
DTG Capital Markets
New York, United States
DTG Capital Markets
Cryptocurrency Trader/Portfolio Manager
DTG Capital Markets
New York, United States
Quantitative Analyst/Researcher
Boston, United States

Related articles

Goldman Sachs trading MD who quit last year is training as a firefighter
Financial

Goldman Sachs trading MD who quit last year is training as a firefighter

2 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: The art of making money from private equity does not involve working in it. Reasons to work for Millennium
Financial

Morning Coffee: The art of making money from private equity does not involve working in it. Reasons to work for Millennium

2 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Overwrought 27 year-old bankers on $456k are trying to save exhausted juniors on $150k. A new approach to long haul flights
Financial

Morning Coffee: Overwrought 27 year-old bankers on $456k are trying to save exhausted juniors on $150k. A new approach to long haul flights

1 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Deutsche Bank's ex-head of Americas ECM quietly resurfaced at Cantor Fitzgerald
Financial

Deutsche Bank's ex-head of Americas ECM quietly resurfaced at Cantor Fitzgerald

30 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.