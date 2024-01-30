Morgan Stanley MD: MTV told me I would end up working there instead

Morgan Stanley technology managing director Jeanette Gamble has a parallel existence. In a different universe, she didn't join Morgan Stanley as a graduate, but went to work for MTV. She might still end up there.

In a recent podcast for her alma mater, the University of Salford, Gamble said she had two major graduate job interviews: Morgan Stanley and MTV.

We've written before how "intense" interview was for Morgan Stanley, but at MTV Gamble said "everybody was dressed in jeans and a t-shirt." They even played Twister as part of the interview.

Both companies liked her. She had her final interview with an MTV tech head first. When she revealed she had an offer from Morgan Stanley, the interviewer "just shut his book" and said, "you're going to pick Morgan Stanley." He told her "i n 10 years, you’re going to work pretty hard, you’re going to be pretty exhausted, and then you’re going to come to work for MTV."

So far this has not come to pass. And Gamble says being an MD is less exhausting than you'd think. While she says she faced a lot of scrutiny as a VP, she says her promotion meant "all that noise just went away, and I could do the things I wanted to do." For example, she says, "t he amazing thing about Morgan Stanley is that you can just grab a laptop and say you’re working from somewhere else." Good luck trying that as an analyst...

