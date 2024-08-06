Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Boutiques, drunk on revenue, stack up on bankers & geologists

by Zeno Toulon
3 hours ago
2 minute read
Boutiques, drunk on revenue, stack up on bankers & geologists

Boutique banks have been having a pretty good 2024 so far, with Evercore and Moelis in particular recording spectacular revenue increases. As a consequence, they’ve been hiring – both from each other and from Wall Street.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

The biggest poach was done by PJT Partners, despite being one of the few banks with stuttering revenues in Q2. It picked up Orlando Knauss, Bank of America's vice-chair of industrials banking and formerly Credit Suisse’s global head of the sector.

Knauss joined PJT as a partner; he is, if not the first, one of the very first to join the boutique’s partnership this year after quite prodigal hiring last year, with five joining in H1 of 2023 alone.

Two other bankers, meanwhile, joined Moelis – Travis Call and Ankit Dalal. Call spent nearly three years at Citi – and five at Jefferies before that – before joining Moelis a few weeks ago. Dalal was an MD in Evercore’s restructuring team for four years before leaving. They’ve joined Moelis as Chief Geologist in Houston and a restructuring MD in New York, respectively.

Boutiques had a good half of 2024, but it’s nothing compared to some of the stratospheric numbers posted by the bulge bracket banks. It helps that the boutiques weathered the storm that was 2023 a bit better than most, and therefore had a higher baseline to spring from. With revenues seeming poised to continue recovering in 2024, stacking up on dealmakers (and geologists, apparently) seems logical... Market wipeouts permitting.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon Reporter
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Goldman Sachs interview questions: the definitive list

Goldman Sachs interview questions: the definitive list

Boutiques are enjoying big revenues and stacking up on bankers & geologists

Boutiques are enjoying big revenues and stacking up on bankers & geologists

One of Citadel's top researchers just became a PM at Millennium

One of Citadel's top researchers just became a PM at Millennium

Morning Coffee: Advice on how to steal an MD’s job. The firm that lets you pretend to be a $20m trader.

Morning Coffee: Advice on how to steal an MD’s job. The firm that lets you pretend to be a $20m trader.

Quant hedge fund CIO: 'We copied a fair bit of our culture from Goldman Sachs'

Quant hedge fund CIO: 'We copied a fair bit of our culture from Goldman Sachs'

Related articles

Morning Coffee: British bankers lose their flight and taxi perks. The people making a hot summer even more unbearable for Citi
Financial

Morning Coffee: British bankers lose their flight and taxi perks. The people making a hot summer even more unbearable for Citi

5 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Goldman Sachs traders got lucrative and boring
Financial

Goldman Sachs traders got lucrative and boring

2 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
As banks keep cutting costs, less fancy staff are being squeezed the hardest
Financial

As banks keep cutting costs, less fancy staff are being squeezed the hardest

2 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: 2,400 buy-side employees are wondering about their jobs this morning. The shaming of the most hubristic man in finance
Financial

Morning Coffee: 2,400 buy-side employees are wondering about their jobs this morning. The shaming of the most hubristic man in finance

2 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.