Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Lazard’s record Q2 came with 50 new faces and heavy pay cuts

by Zeno Toulon
4 hours ago
Lazard's record Q2 came with 50 new faces and heavy pay cuts

Lazard’s record first quarter came after CEO Peter Orszag promised to hire a relatively “crazy” 10 MDs a year. The bank’s second quarter results seem to have given some legitimacy to Orszag’s strategy, but it’s probably not made anyone at the bank particularly happy in the process.

Why? Because, despite the super high revenues, pay per head has actually gone down. In the second quarter of 2023, the bank paid its 3,400 employees an average of $168k per head. In the second quarter of 2024, revenues went up by 7%, but the bank’s 3,614 employees were allocated an average of $143k per head. That’s a 15% decrease.

Things aren’t so bad when comparing half-years. Revenues rose more dramatically in the whole of H1, up 22% overall, and compensation per head marginally went up too, from $301k to $317k. 

What’s probably more reassuring to Lazard’s people is the headcount increase. The bank cut around 10% of its headcount across a few quarters – from 3,400 at the end of Q2 of 2023 to 3,114 in Q1 of 2024. It’s since gone up by 50, which isn’t much, but it’s honest work.

Two of the 50 new faces at Lazard are Evercore MDs Mike Long and Adam Taetle, whom Bloomberg reported as joining in April.  Lazard is now hunting for a private credit fund to bolt onto its asset management team. If it finds one, it will almost certainly outstrip Orszag’s 10 MDs a year hiring target.

AUTHORZeno Toulon Reporter
The best investment banking interns in 2024 are also data scientists

Lazard’s record Q2 came with 50 new faces and heavy pay cuts

Revolut insiders think it could one day be worth $100bn

Unleashed from Credit Suisse, banking COO reappears at boutique paying $700k+

The big hirers of machine learning talent in 2024 are very different to 2019

