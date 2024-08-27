Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Fintech Klarna froze hiring and 27% of its workforce disappeared

by Alex McMurray
13 hours ago
2 minute read
Fintech Klarna froze hiring and 27% of its workforce disappeared

Fintech firm Klarna released its H1 financial report today. The Swedish firm has swung to profitability, partly as a result of surging employee productivity, which itself seems to be related to a dramatic reduction in headcount. 

Click here to follow our new WhatsApp channel, and get instant news updates straight to your phone 📱

Revenues per employee rose 73%, from $392.5k in H1 2023, to $687.5k in H1 2024.

This increase in productivity was partly by virtue of Klarna's use of AI. Approximately 90% of its employees use generative AI, and Klarna says the technology has been used to do the work of 700 employees. 

However, by our own estimates - based on Klarna's stated revenues and rolling revenues per head on a 12-month trailing basis - Klarna has also eliminated 1,400 employees from its headcount. At the end of H1 2023, our estimates suggest it employed ~5,175 people. At the end of H1 2024, we estimate that's fallen to just 3,771 people. 

A Klarna spokesperson verified the rough accuracy of our estimates. However, he says the fall wasn't the result of layoffs. Klarna froze hiring last year, with the intention of reducing headcount through attrition. Its estimation was that headcount would reduce by about 20% per year, around 1,000 people, significantly below the actual figure. It seems to have been more successful than expected. 

As they pursue profitability, other fintechs might get ideas. Klarna, however, is now hiring again. It has 45 open job listings, including 19 in software engineering.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Telegram: @AlexMcMurray, WhatsApp: (+1 269 237 3950)Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Reporter
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Citi says its fired JPMorgan MD was just too "dogmatic" and inexperienced

Citi says its fired JPMorgan MD was just too "dogmatic" and inexperienced

Morning Coffee: The male bank VP whose female boss increased his pay 70% to $880k. French banker isn't big on empathy

Morning Coffee: The male bank VP whose female boss increased his pay 70% to $880k. French banker isn't big on empathy

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley's London chairman missing after freak sinking. Barclays under pressure to cut salaries

Morning Coffee: Morgan Stanley's London chairman missing after freak sinking. Barclays under pressure to cut salaries

JPMorgan's 28-year-old tech star leaves finance for fashion

JPMorgan's 28-year-old tech star leaves finance for fashion

World's most amusing quant advocates for hedge fund jobs, procreation

World's most amusing quant advocates for hedge fund jobs, procreation

Top Articles
Citi says its fired JPMorgan MD was just too "dogmatic" and inexperienced

Citi says its fired JPMorgan MD was just too "dogmatic" and inexperienced

Fintech Klarna froze hiring and 27% of its workforce disappeared

Fintech Klarna froze hiring and 27% of its workforce disappeared

World's most amusing quant advocates for hedge fund jobs, procreation

World's most amusing quant advocates for hedge fund jobs, procreation

BlueCrest is hiring commodities traders, but people keep leaving

BlueCrest is hiring commodities traders, but people keep leaving

Ex-Citi quant jumps from fintech to bigger job at Deutsche Bank

Ex-Citi quant jumps from fintech to bigger job at Deutsche Bank

Recommended Jobs
Logan Sinclair
Portfolio Advisory Deputy Portfolio Manager, Asset Manager, London
Logan Sinclair
London, United Kingdom
Laz Partners
Senior Portfolio Manager - IG Credit (USD Focus)
Laz Partners
London, United Kingdom
Ursus Capital Limited
Trading Analyst
Ursus Capital Limited
London, United Kingdom
Anson McCade
Rates Derivatives Quant
Anson McCade
London, United Kingdom
Tikehau Investment Management - Annonces
Equity Portfolio Manager
Tikehau Investment Management - Annonces
London, United Kingdom
Leverton Search
Portfolio Specialist - Fixed Income
Leverton Search
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

Ex-Citi quant jumps from fintech to bigger job at Deutsche Bank
Fintech

Ex-Citi quant jumps from fintech to bigger job at Deutsche Bank

27 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
A London fintech running out of cash pays £100k+ per head and has been hiring
Fintech

A London fintech running out of cash pays £100k+ per head and has been hiring

23 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
London is the new cheap location for New York fintechs to hire engineers
Fintech

London is the new cheap location for New York fintechs to hire engineers

23 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
JPMorgan's new CTO has been hiring his old PayPal colleagues
Fintech

JPMorgan's new CTO has been hiring his old PayPal colleagues

14 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.