JPMorgan's new CTO has been hiring his old PayPal colleagues

Two months ago, JPMorgan tapped PayPal CTO Shri Shivananda to be its own CTO. While he's not the first PayPal alum to join the bank, he's also not the last; a few old colleagues have followed him to JPMorgan, obtaining some senior positions.

Vikram Ramakrishnan left PayPal yesterday after 16 years at the fintech, to become an MD in JPMorgan's developer frameworks team. He joined PayPal as a software engineer and was promoted five times across his tenure. His most recent role was head of engineering for foundational platforms and services, based in India.

At PayPal's California headquarters, Michael Zeltser also left after 13 years to join JPMorgan last month as an executive director in Chase's data technology team. At PayPal, Zeltser was a principal architect in a number of areas, including enterprise data and data platform services.

The most frequently repeated positive in JPMorgan's software engineer glassdoor reviews since Shivananda's arrival in June is the work-life balance, which has been described as "very good", albeit a little "monotonous." While this could be a lingering effect of Shivananda's predecessor, reviews at PayPal prior to his departure were similarly praising of work-life balance at PayPal with some describing it as the "best WLB in the tech industry."

