Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

JPMorgan's new CTO has been hiring his old PayPal colleagues

by Alex McMurray
5 hours ago
2 minute read
JPMorgan's new CTO has been hiring his old PayPal colleagues

Two months ago, JPMorgan tapped PayPal CTO Shri Shivananda to be its own CTO. While he's not the first PayPal alum to join the bank, he's also not the last; a few old colleagues have followed him to JPMorgan, obtaining some senior positions.

Click here to follow our new WhatsApp channel, and get instant news updates straight to your phone 📱

Vikram Ramakrishnan left PayPal yesterday after 16 years at the fintech, to become an MD in JPMorgan's developer frameworks team. He joined PayPal as a software engineer and was promoted five times across his tenure. His most recent role was head of engineering for foundational platforms and services, based in India.

At PayPal's California headquarters, Michael Zeltser also left after 13 years to join JPMorgan last month as an executive director in Chase's data technology team. At PayPal, Zeltser was a principal architect in a number of areas, including enterprise data and data platform services. 

The most frequently repeated positive in JPMorgan's software engineer glassdoor reviews since Shivananda's arrival in June is the work-life balance, which has been described as "very good", albeit a little "monotonous." While this could be a lingering effect of Shivananda's predecessor, reviews at PayPal prior to his departure were similarly praising of work-life balance at PayPal with some describing it as the "best WLB in the tech industry."

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Telegram: @AlexMcMurray, WhatsApp: (+1 269 237 3950)Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Reporter
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Goldman Sachs hired Les Lukenas, twin of BofA associate who died, as a summer intern

Goldman Sachs hired Les Lukenas, twin of BofA associate who died, as a summer intern

Banks barely budge bonuses for analysts despite increased workloads

Banks barely budge bonuses for analysts despite increased workloads

A reminder that Credit Suisse's mighty fixed income trading business has been obliterated

A reminder that Credit Suisse's mighty fixed income trading business has been obliterated

JPMorgan's new CTO has been hiring his old PayPal colleagues

JPMorgan's new CTO has been hiring his old PayPal colleagues

Bankers as burned-out members of the petty bourgeoisie

Bankers as burned-out members of the petty bourgeoisie

Latest Jobs
Anson McCade
Quantitative Researcher - Data Science
Anson McCade
New York, United States
Bloomberg
Senior Software Engineer - Web Developer Experience
Bloomberg
New York, United States
Bloomberg
Product Manager, Enterprise Data - Systematic/Quant Credit
Bloomberg
New York, United States
Bloomberg
Analyst, Environmental Impact and Sustainability Disclosure - Sustainability Office
Bloomberg
New York, United States
CME Group
Credit Risk Associate
CME Group
New York, United States
CME Group
Credit Risk Associate
CME Group
Chicago, United States

Related articles

34-year-old ex-Citadel equities engineering head returns to fintech
Fintech

34-year-old ex-Citadel equities engineering head returns to fintech

12 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Senior Kraken employees are moving on to big things at other crypto firms
Fintech

Senior Kraken employees are moving on to big things at other crypto firms

9 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Binance relocates ex-Standard Chartered MD from Singapore to Spain
Fintech

Binance relocates ex-Standard Chartered MD from Singapore to Spain

5 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Coinbase staff got a big stock pay bump, and Trump might make them richer
Fintech

Coinbase staff got a big stock pay bump, and Trump might make them richer

2 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.