Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Morgan Stanley, Barclays MDs latest to join Jefferies' growth spurt

by Zeno Toulon
3 hours ago
2 minute read
Morgan Stanley, Barclays MDs latest to join Jefferies' growth spurt

Jefferies spent 2023 hiring, politely, a boatload of people. The phrase “new year, new me” doesn't seem to apply – still adding new faces from Barclays, Credit Suisse, and Morgan Stanley.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Amit Chahal is the newest face to join Jefferies, as global head of platform reliability and production management, based in New York. Chahal spent 19 years at Morgan Stanley, making MD in 2017. He was most recently the bank’s global head of reliability and production management for prime brokerage, treasury, operations, finance, and compliance.

Two new faces, meanwhile, joined Jefferies in London last month: Andrew Seccombe and Lindsay Arnold.

Seccombe joined the bank as an MD in the equity principal strategies team. Seccombe was a 20-year veteran of Credit Suisse, and left the bank at the end of last year after 14 years as an MD. He was most recently Credit Suisse’s head of high touch cash equities trading.

Arnold, meanwhile, joined the bank to be its European head of corporate access. He joined from Barclays, where he spent just a year and half in the same role. Corporate access teams at banks connect companies that want loans with money at the bank waiting to be loaned. 

Jefferies added 68 senior dealmakers in 2023, and at the bank’s investor day late last year, it promised to add more. The bank’s co-head of global investment banking, Raphael Bejarano, specifically named fundraising (for financial sponsors) among the teams that the bank intended to add to. He also mentioned “a significant opportunity to expand the bank’s “franchise with corporate clients.”"

Jefferies also picked up Morgan Stanley's entire securitized products capital markets team, including co-head Peter Walgren a few weeks ago.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's surprise layoff suggests the perils of being promoted. Goldman Sachs' London office struggling with departure of favourite person

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan quietly did away with diversity hiring schemes. Prime broking is where the investment is

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan quietly did away with diversity hiring schemes. Prime broking is where the investment is

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

Morning Coffee: Barclays’ nice guy with the 6:30am starts needs to get tough. Why $175k is the worst amount to earn

Morning Coffee: Barclays’ nice guy with the 6:30am starts needs to get tough. Why $175k is the worst amount to earn

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's "big beasts" could be awkward for their new JPMorgan boss. The horrors of gardening leave

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's "big beasts" could be awkward for their new JPMorgan boss. The horrors of gardening leave

Top Articles
Bank CEO on working too hard: "Businesses will allow you to work nonstop"

Bank CEO on working too hard: "Businesses will allow you to work nonstop"

The HFT Python trading competition liked by Jane Street and others is back

The HFT Python trading competition liked by Jane Street and others is back

Morgan Stanley, Barclays MDs latest to join Jefferies' growth spurt

Morgan Stanley, Barclays MDs latest to join Jefferies' growth spurt

Citi offering $300k salaries for new Generative AI team in New York

Citi offering $300k salaries for new Generative AI team in New York

JPMorgan engineering pay 2024: You might want to become an engineering manager

JPMorgan engineering pay 2024: You might want to become an engineering manager

Latest Jobs
Source Technology
Business Analyst - Commodities - etrading
Source Technology
Missouri City, United States
Larson Maddox
Head of Swap Dealer, Volcker & IB Regulatory Governance
Larson Maddox
New York, United States
Larson Maddox
Chief Compliance Officer / VP Operations
Larson Maddox
San Francisco, United States
Larson Maddox
Regulatory Compliance Director - Real Estate Private Equity
Larson Maddox
Los Angeles, United States
Selby Jennings
Lead Client Platform Engineer (Desktop Support)
Selby Jennings
Chicago, United States
Bloomberg
Breaking News Editor
Bloomberg
New York, United States

Related articles

"My ex-banking boss sexually harassed me on a Zoom call"
Financial

"My ex-banking boss sexually harassed me on a Zoom call"

5 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan quietly did away with diversity hiring schemes. Prime broking is where the investment is
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan quietly did away with diversity hiring schemes. Prime broking is where the investment is

5 Mar 2024
comment icon
4
like icon
2
JPMorgan's ex-head of credit trading: "My dad died when I was 5. We had little money"
Financial

JPMorgan's ex-head of credit trading: "My dad died when I was 5. We had little money"

4 Mar 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
2
Goldman Sachs wants a new investment banking analyst. 900 people have applied
Financial

Goldman Sachs wants a new investment banking analyst. 900 people have applied

4 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.