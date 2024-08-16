Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Who is your Ideal Employer in financial services and beyond?

by eFinancialCareers
2 minutes ago
2 minute read
Who is your Ideal Employer in financial services and beyond?

It’s that time of year again.

As we all know, the financial services industry is full of firms with very different cultures, compensation and quirks. Some are more appealing than others. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

We'd like to know which firms you consider most of appealing as all. Where would you really like to work if you had the choice? Last year, our respondents elected JPMorgan as their Ideal Employer. Is JPMorgan still top? We'd like your verdict. 

It’s not just investment banks that you can choose from – we also have hedge funds, private equity firms, asset managers, fintechs, and more. We want to know who your Ideal Employer is, and we'd love to know why.

We’ll collect the data, analyze it, and put together a report that we'll share with you later this year.

If the pursuit of knowledge isn’t enough for you (and honestly, fair enough), you can enter your email for our prize draw, with a £250/€300/$320 prize at stake under the conditions described at the end of the survey.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR YOUR IDEAL EMPLOYER IN FINANCIAL SERVICES❤️

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHOReFinancialCareers Insider Comment
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Who is your Ideal Employer in financial services and beyond?

Who is your Ideal Employer in financial services and beyond?

Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse's biggest scapegoat proclaims her new job. The banker who lost $50m over social media drama

Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse's biggest scapegoat proclaims her new job. The banker who lost $50m over social media drama

DBS' Singapore private bankers are probably better than Goldman Sachs'

DBS' Singapore private bankers are probably better than Goldman Sachs'

Goldman Sachs lost a cluster of female managing directors, probably not because of gender

Goldman Sachs lost a cluster of female managing directors, probably not because of gender

Ex-Credit Suisse trader who tried two hedge funds finally reverts to banking

Ex-Credit Suisse trader who tried two hedge funds finally reverts to banking

Latest Jobs
Deutsche Bank
Senior Engineer - Assistant Vice President
Deutsche Bank
Cary, United States
Paritas Recruitment - Audit
Audit Manager - Securities
Paritas Recruitment - Audit
New York, United States
Paritas Recruitment - Audit
Internal Audit Manager - Commodities
Paritas Recruitment - Audit
Chicago, United States
Deutsche Bank
Assistant Vice President - {DB7658510}
Deutsche Bank
Cary, United States
Deutsche Bank
Regulatory Adherence - Vice President
Deutsche Bank
New York, United States
Deutsche Bank
Sanctions and Embargoes, Training - Assistant Vice President
Deutsche Bank
New York, United States

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse's biggest scapegoat proclaims her new job. The banker who lost $50m over social media drama
Financial

Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse's biggest scapegoat proclaims her new job. The banker who lost $50m over social media drama

16 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
DBS' Singapore private bankers are probably better than Goldman Sachs'
Financial

DBS' Singapore private bankers are probably better than Goldman Sachs'

15 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs lost a cluster of female managing directors, probably not because of gender
Financial

Goldman Sachs lost a cluster of female managing directors, probably not because of gender

15 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Ex-Credit Suisse trader who tried two hedge funds finally reverts to banking
Financial

Ex-Credit Suisse trader who tried two hedge funds finally reverts to banking

15 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.