Who is your Ideal Employer in financial services and beyond?

It’s that time of year again.

As we all know, the financial services industry is full of firms with very different cultures, compensation and quirks. Some are more appealing than others.

We'd like to know which firms you consider most of appealing as all. Where would you really like to work if you had the choice? Last year, our respondents elected JPMorgan as their Ideal Employer. Is JPMorgan still top? We'd like your verdict.

It’s not just investment banks that you can choose from – we also have hedge funds, private equity firms, asset managers, fintechs, and more. We want to know who your Ideal Employer is, and we'd love to know why.

We’ll collect the data, analyze it, and put together a report that we'll share with you later this year.

If the pursuit of knowledge isn’t enough for you (and honestly, fair enough), you can enter your email for our prize draw, with a £250/€300/$320 prize at stake under the conditions described at the end of the survey.

