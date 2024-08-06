One of Citadel's top researchers just became a PM at Millennium

The last time Matthias Traut found a new gig, the market was on holiday. Today, it's in crisis-mode, but that hasn't stopped him from securing a cushy new gig at another hedge fund. This time, he's traded Citadel for Millennium.

Traut joined Millennium this month as a portfolio manager, having been out on gardening leave for the past year. At Citadel, he was head of European research for global fixed income and macro for four years.

He achieved his role at Citadel after just ten years in the industry, graduating from LSE in 2009. Prior to Citadel, he was a senior quantitative economist at Tudor for a year and a half, and an economist at Brevan Howard for eight and a half years.

Last month, the FT revealed that both Citadel and Millennium had strong starts to the year, up 8.1% and 6.9% respectively. Of course, the recent market plunge (and its bounce back) have made things a lot harder to predict for their recent performances; volatility can certainly amplify performance, but it could potentially harm it.

Photo by Sam Carter on Unsplash