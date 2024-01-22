Goldman Sachs tech MD joins Google amid layoff controversy

Januaries have not been kind to Google staff. Last year, the tech giant laid of 6% of its workforce (12,000 employees) and this year it's saying the layoffs aren't over. It's not all about outgoings however, as the tech giant has just hired a top technologist from investment banking.

Corey Boyle, an MD and tech fellow at Goldman Sachs, joins Google as a senior staff software engineer. Boyle has been an MD for two years, but received a highly coveted Technology Fellow title as a VP three years earlier.

This isn't the first time Boyle has left Goldman Sachs for FAANG. He joined the bank as a graduate and worked there for nine years before leaving for Amazon as a software engineer. After more than two years, he returned to the bank.

Reports are saying that most of the layoffs will come in non-technical areas like sales. Some tech staff are at risk however; engineers in areas like augmented reality and Google's voice assistant have been reported already, but engineers on Blind also say there have been layoffs in Google's cloud division.

