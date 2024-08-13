Ex-Goldman Sachs tech MD leaves electronic trading platform to become Drax CTO

Electronic trading platform MarketAxxess has been having a solid start to 2024, with revenues up 10% year-on-year this past quarter. Despite this, it's just lost one of its most senior technologists.

Tim Hooley, MarketAxxess' head of technology for EMEA and APAC has left to become CTO of buy-side agency broker JB Drax Honoré. He spent the last four years at the firm, and spent two years before that at open-source software provider Red Hat.

Hooley is most well known however for a 22 year stint at Goldman Sachs in which he led research and sales services technology focusing on digital transformation, marketing, analysis and operations. He joined the bank from technology consultancy accenture in 1996, and made MD in 2013.

A highlight of his tenure at the bank was driving its first degree apprentice program for computer science; Hooley himself spent four years as an apprentice at construction firm JCB.

Hooley is Drax's only major technology hire of the year. A non-technical senior hire to join in 2024 was Phil Hirst, formerly UK head of finance at investments fintech Capital.com, who joined as group financial controller.

