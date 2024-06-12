Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Goldman Sachs asked some graduate hires to start early because it needs extra staff

by Sarah Butcher
4 hours ago
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs asked some graduate hires to start early because it needs extra staff

In a sign that the need for junior investment bankers is reviving, Goldman Sachs has asked some of this year's EMEA investment bank analyst hires to begin the program early.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

The analyst program at Goldman Sachs in EMEA typically begins in July every year, although there can be some flexibility on individual start dates. This year, sources due to start in July say that Goldman has been in touch asking if they can start sooner as it needs the staff.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment. It's understood that the firm often has some graduate hires starting ahead of schedule due to both business needs and differing graduation dates. It's not clear whether there are more of these graduates starting early this year. 

The attempt to nudge students into starting ahead of time in London looks positive for recruitment, though. Goldman cut 3,200 jobs last year, including junior bankers, after hiring additional staff during the pandemic surge of 2021 and 2022. The implication is that it now feels thin on the ground relative to the amount of work to do.

JPMorgan's European banking analysts expect investment banking revenues (M&A and capital markets) to rise 40% this year compared to last. M&A revenues at Goldman Sachs rose 23% in the first quarter, while equity and debt capital markets revenues rose 45% and 38% respectively. 

Recruiters say the revenue recovery means banks have stopped cutting junior staff. However, rather than hiring new talent from rivals, it seems the emphasis may be on trying to get already-scheduled graduate recruits through the door. Last time we looked, Goldman was only advertising for one new investment banking analyst in London.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: MD banker accused of punching woman preaches good judgment to juniors. The extreme competitiveness of Goldman Sachs MDs

Morning Coffee: MD banker accused of punching woman preaches good judgment to juniors. The extreme competitiveness of Goldman Sachs MDs

Morning Coffee: Bank MDs said to squabble as they pursue $1.7m bonuses. Citi’s new tough guy has arrived

Morning Coffee: Bank MDs said to squabble as they pursue $1.7m bonuses. Citi’s new tough guy has arrived

Morning Coffee: Moelis MD Jonathan Kaye reveals leg wound, Charles Tyrwhitt shirt. PWC's peculiar edict to people it wants to leave

Morning Coffee: Moelis MD Jonathan Kaye reveals leg wound, Charles Tyrwhitt shirt. PWC's peculiar edict to people it wants to leave

"Multistrategy hedge funds are full of kids who know nothing about portfolio management"

"Multistrategy hedge funds are full of kids who know nothing about portfolio management"

32-year-old star ex-Goldman Sachs trader poached by hedge fund Balyasny one week into job

32-year-old star ex-Goldman Sachs trader poached by hedge fund Balyasny one week into job

Top Articles
Goldman Sachs asked some graduate hires to start early because it needs extra staff

Goldman Sachs asked some graduate hires to start early because it needs extra staff

UBS made a big new hire from Barclays for its US financing business

UBS made a big new hire from Barclays for its US financing business

The JPMorgan quant who gave it all up for coffee and vodka

The JPMorgan quant who gave it all up for coffee and vodka

Starling Bank hired 900+ staff and bumped up pay in a very profitable year

Starling Bank hired 900+ staff and bumped up pay in a very profitable year

Hedge fund Citadel's new top UK economist comes from the Bank of England

Hedge fund Citadel's new top UK economist comes from the Bank of England

Recommended Jobs
Group Head of Compliance Risk
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
Senior Regulatory Reporting Expert
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Hunter Bond
Trading Project Manager - Hedge Fund
Hunter Bond
London, United Kingdom
Danos Group
Regulatory Compliance Consultant
Danos Group
London, United Kingdom
Liquidnet
Head of Execution Consulting
Liquidnet
London, United Kingdom
twentyAI
Surveillance IT PM/Technical BA - Commodities Trading - London
twentyAI
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

UBS made a big new hire from Barclays for its US financing business
Financial

UBS made a big new hire from Barclays for its US financing business

12 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The JPMorgan quant who gave it all up for coffee and vodka
Financial

The JPMorgan quant who gave it all up for coffee and vodka

12 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Hedge fund Citadel's new top UK economist comes from the Bank of England
Financial

Hedge fund Citadel's new top UK economist comes from the Bank of England

12 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Barclays hired a new financial sponsors MD after cutting a female incumbent last month
Financial

Barclays hired a new financial sponsors MD after cutting a female incumbent last month

12 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.