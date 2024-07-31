Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Crypto firm collecting FTX alumni is also hiring from high frequency trading

by Alex McMurray
7 hours ago
2 minute read
Crypto firm collecting FTX alumni is also hiring from high frequency trading

Employees of FTX have had a tough time in the job market following its collapse, but there are firms that still appreciate them. One has been steadily accruing FTX alums, but its most recent senior hire comes from the world of high frequency trading.

Click here to follow our new WhatsApp channel, and get instant news updates straight to your phone 📱

Suraj Pratap has joined Dubai-based crypto exchange Backpack as its head of information security from Tower Research Capital. He spent the last two years at the HFT firm in Singapore, heading its global security engineering team. Pratap doesn't seem to be swapping Singapore for Dubai, however, as his new role in fintech is remote.

Backpack's founders have some pretty close links to Sam Bankman-Fried. Can Sun was FTX's legal counsel and testified against the Jane Street alum in exchange for a non-prosecution agreement. Armani Ferrante was a software engineer at SBF's hedge fund Alameda Research, while Tristan Yver was head of strategy at FTX US. 

Backpack appears to have grown its headcount from 8 to 35+ since the start of 2024, and added a few FTX people in the process. Fabrizio Checchettini, formerly head of operations at FTX US, joined in May. Yetta Ng joined in London as a compliance analyst in February after spending a year at FTX. Its most senior non-FTX hire was Oliver Sleafer who was made CFO in March after joining a few months earlier. He spent two years as APAC head of liquidity management at Stripe, and spent 15 years before that working across Credit Suisse and UBS.

Joining a firm with such strong FTX presence may stir up some fears, but the exchange has focused on adding features that would prevent another FTX happening. The firm currently has nine open job listings, eight in engineering, all remote.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @AlexMcMurray. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Reporter
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
As Citadel Securities expands, people keep migrating from Goldman Sachs

As Citadel Securities expands, people keep migrating from Goldman Sachs

Hedge fund CEO paying interns $25k a month says he was paid nothing for his first year

Hedge fund CEO paying interns $25k a month says he was paid nothing for his first year

Pay at KKR seems to have increased dramatically. It's not all private credit

Pay at KKR seems to have increased dramatically. It's not all private credit

London private equity professionals foresee a way of avoiding Labour's tax plans

London private equity professionals foresee a way of avoiding Labour's tax plans

Crypto firm collecting FTX alumni is also hiring from high frequency trading

Crypto firm collecting FTX alumni is also hiring from high frequency trading

Latest Jobs
BNY Mellon
Senior Associate, Corporate Tax
BNY Mellon
Pittsburgh, United States
Selby Jennings
Trading Operations Analyst - Systematic Equities
Selby Jennings
New York, United States
Morgan Stanley
Registered Client Service Associate
Morgan Stanley
Bethesda, United States
Morgan Stanley
Wealth Management Associate*
Morgan Stanley
Peoria, United States
Morgan Stanley
Sr. Associate, Operations & Admin
Morgan Stanley
Boston, United States
Morgan Stanley
PWM Business Service Officer
Morgan Stanley
San Francisco, United States

Related articles

Revolut insiders think it could one day be worth $100bn
Fintech

Revolut insiders think it could one day be worth $100bn

25 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Coinbase made it a lot harder to get its $400k+ jobs but no one cares
Fintech

Coinbase made it a lot harder to get its $400k+ jobs but no one cares

24 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Revolut hiring Dubai engineers for its UAE expansion amid $45bn valuation bump
Fintech

Revolut hiring Dubai engineers for its UAE expansion amid $45bn valuation bump

24 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs' fintech IPO making millionaires of MDs and… mushroom farmers
Fintech

Goldman Sachs' fintech IPO making millionaires of MDs and… mushroom farmers

22 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.