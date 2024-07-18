Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Private Equity-backed fintechs pay better, VC-backed fintech staff are happier

by Alex McMurray
2 hours ago
3 minute read
Private Equity-backed fintechs pay better, VC-backed fintech staff are happier

If you're working in a fintech, chances are its funding comes from either private equity or venture capital. The two industries are both focused on growing startups, but their differences can make a big difference to startup employees. A recent paper from Oxford and HEC Liège researchers shows that VC backed firms are best for employee satisfaction, while private equity-backed startups excel in pay.

Analyzing one million employee reviews for startups on Glassdoor, the paper found that a company's ownership structure correlates to employee satisfaction. It found that employees in private companies tend to be much happier than those in publicly traded companies. Employee satisfaction was "significantly higher for VC-backed companies," with satisfaction levels dropping to more normal levels after an exit.

Using natural language processing techniques, the paper determined that the three primary benefits of working for a VC-backed startup are a "supportive culture, growth and hiring process." This is often because VCs are more proactive at instilling HR policies into their companies. Venture Capitalists often encourage having boots-on-the-ground experience in areas like the public sector or within startups, which could mean they understand the struggle a bit more than private equity professionals who are most often courted from investment banks and consultancies.

The challenge of working in a VC-backed company, according to the paper, is that it can be very demanding. Fintechs, and startups in general, often want people to do a bit of everything, which can significantly impair work-life balance. Employees also praise their compensation much less frequently. At private equity-backed firms, the paper says these topics "are more often mentioned as a benefit."

Those are the only significant pros of joining a PE-backed fintech, and the paper says there are "several significant cons." The four most frequently mentioned topics in a negative context are promotion opportunities, training, hiring processes and employee care.  On average, the score of a VC-backed company bought by a private equity firm drops from 3.92 stars to 3.64. When a PE-backed firm changes ownership, its average score rises regardless of the structure of its new ownership.

Private equity professionals have previously expressed horror to us regarding the work they do. They say PE firms leave companies "handicapped," hurting their employees the most. Venture capital may be better in this regard, but funding is much harder to come by, and very few VC firms are profitable enough to survive the current harsh economic climate. Thiel Capital MD Jack Selby estimates that almost 80% of VC firms could end up going bust with the next year or two.

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Reporter
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Private Equity-backed fintechs pay better, VC-backed fintech staff are happier

Private Equity-backed fintechs pay better, VC-backed fintech staff are happier

JPMorgan's unprofitable fintech is still hiring and paying $100k on average

JPMorgan's unprofitable fintech is still hiring and paying $100k on average

The US bank MD's wife on a mission to help struggling young bankers

The US bank MD's wife on a mission to help struggling young bankers

Goldman Sachs MD leaves for JPMorgan in London after 17 years

Goldman Sachs MD leaves for JPMorgan in London after 17 years

Morning Coffee: Exuberant Goldman Sachs partner embarked on "delightful love story" at firm. BofA MD's legs were too short

Morning Coffee: Exuberant Goldman Sachs partner embarked on "delightful love story" at firm. BofA MD's legs were too short

Latest Jobs
Cigna
Senior Investment Accountant - Hybrid
Cigna
Bloomfield, United States
Bloomberg
Principal Network Engineer
Bloomberg
New York, United States
Bloomberg
Eng Program Manager - Programs & Governance (Data)
Bloomberg
New York, United States
Bloomberg
Portfolio & Risk Analytics Implementation Specialist, Enterprise Services, Bloomberg Financial Solutions
Bloomberg
New York, United States
CME Group
Sr Software Engineer in Test
CME Group
Chicago, United States
CME Group
Information Governance Manager
CME Group
Chicago, United States

Related articles

JPMorgan's unprofitable fintech is still hiring and paying $100k on average
Fintech

JPMorgan's unprofitable fintech is still hiring and paying $100k on average

18 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Stripe's multimillionaire developers are having net worth issues
Fintech

Stripe's multimillionaire developers are having net worth issues

17 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The London fintechs raising money in 2024 aren't all hiring in London
Fintech

The London fintechs raising money in 2024 aren't all hiring in London

17 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The ex-Barclays guy key to making Revolut people rich
Fintech

The ex-Barclays guy key to making Revolut people rich

15 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.