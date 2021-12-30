Interview questions at PWC, Deloitte, KPMG and EY. The definitive list

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the recruitment processes at the big professional services firms. The so-called Big Four of Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC are all looking for similar talent, but their interview processes and questions can differ a lot. Looking through reviews of interviews from the past twelve months, we’ve compiled some notes on interviewing style and sample questions for the Big Four to help you ahead of the recruitment round.
Deloitte switched all of its recruitment on-line following the UK government’s most recent response to the Omicron variant. Simon Hallet, Resourcing Director says the firm takes a hybrid approach to its assessment and selection activities. "Hiring Managers can also be keen to meet in person, however we will listen to what the candidates feels comfortable with whilst also being open to in-person interviews at final stage," Hallet says. "For assessment centres, we are exploring the option of giving candidates the choice between a virtual or in-person event. The assessment exercises and elements are the same.”
Hallet says Deloitte’s interview questions are designed ‘to explore relevant experience, what motivates the candidate, and learn more about their strengths and subject matter expertise. For more technical roles, there might be a skills assessment to better understand the level of their proficiency in a given technology. Case studies can provide candidates with a useful job preview and enable them to demonstrate their subject matter expertise in the context of a work situation.”
Hallett says Deloitte asks a variety of competency, strength and scenario style questions. Some examples of questions that could be asked during the process include;
The following questions are also known to crop up in Deloitte's interview process:
There are surprisingly few up-to-date reviews of the interview process with Ernst & Young. What is available suggests that there are “Lots of behavioural and situational questions”, and “Very fast, informative interviews”.
EY recommends candidates prepare by thinking about relevant work experience, and your view on current market trends and sector developments.
The interview experience may be a combination of in-person, phone and video and the firm says it may also ask candidates a written assessment, either online or at a testing centre.
As well as having a somewhat more structured and less conversational approach, EY apparently believes in case studies as an interviewing technique and focuses on “personality and match with the firm”. A question which is often asked, apparently is “Tell me about a situation in which you had to exhibit leadership”.
Past questions include:
KPMG’s recruitment process for graduates is a virtual one from application through to securing an offer. The four-step process begins with an online application form. Pass that phase and then it’s onto a 90-minute series of hypothetical questions on transforming a small business (you’ll need a calculator). Then there's a 60 minute written and video assessment relevant to the business you’re applying for. The final stage is known as the virtual launch pad, a three-hour virtual exercise in which you’ll learn more about the firm, meet staff and take part in virtual assessment activities.
You’re likely to come across a slew of behavioural questions during the virtual launch pad.
Interview questions include:
Like its Big Four rivals, PwC has adopted a hybrid approach to interviewing, with some taking place digitally and later stages taking place face to face. The digital stage includes a fairly unpopular psychometric test.
PWC's Interviews include “Lots of behavioural based questions” such as “Tell me about a time you took a leadership role” or “Tell me about a time you failed”. PwC uses case studies extensively – one candidate’s interview was mainly taken up answering “What are the issues you see in this case study?”. Graduate applicants might be asked “How do you stay current on events happening in today’s world”, while more experienced recruits get experience-based questions like “What has been a challenging case you worked on?” or “Tell me about a time when it just wouldn’t work for a client?”
PwC offers candidates for following guidance for their technical interviews:
- Listen carefully to what the interviewer is asking you; ask for clarification if you are unsure.
- Take time to consider your answer if necessary.
- Express yourself clearly and concisely.
- Be as specific as you can.
- Answer the question that was asked and be careful not to go off the point.
- Support your answers with real-life examples from previous experience.
- Express your motivation for applying for the role coherently.
- Ask considered questions about PwC and/or the area you will be working in.
The firm also likes behavioural questions, with the following being among the most popular:
