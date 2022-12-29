Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
6
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Advice

Banking pay: 24 years-old and earning "crazy money"

by Alessandro Patel
29 December 2022
3 minute read
Banking pay: 24 years-old and earning "crazy money"

It is nearly three and a half years since I graduated from university, and this year I will earn $325k working for a top M&A boutique. That's pretty good, even for someone twice my age.

Pay for juniors in banking has gone crazy. I come from a modest family background and my parents were immigrants. We didn't have that much while I was growing up and now earning more than my parents would have even considered possible.

It's crazy money and I already see my colleagues going wild. They have no idea what to do with all this money. - I've seen people spend thousands on clothes and watches or fly first class to crazy resort holidays. People are going nuts, especially if they haven't had this kind of disposable income before. 

Of course, we worked really hard for this. There are no real restrictions on working hours here, and you can easily work weekends and be up working until 2am or 3am for a whole week straight. If you're serious about getting paid, you can't complain or talk about protected Saturdays.

Most of my university friends aren't in banking. They went into accounting and are earning $40k-$55k. I never tell them how much I earn.

I'm not going to be blowing my money on watches and holidays. I'm playing a longer game. $325k might sound like a lot when you're 24, but it's not so much after tax, and it's not enough to retire on. It's not going to sort me out or wipe out my parents' mortgage. 

If you're in banking, you want to stay until MD level. – Once you get to MD level, you are making low double-digit millions that is what the game is about. The guys who make the serious money are at the top, and it takes around 13 years to get there. 

Working in banking is about grinding your way through these junior years. I don't map my career on a year-by-year basis, but I know where I want to be heading. You have to really want it. You need the hunger, and then you don't think about the hours. It helps not to come from a privileged family - if you do, you wouldn't work like this. 

It also helps that I enjoy a lot of what I'm doing. Yes, you get awkward personalities asking to change the colors or move a text box on client presentations, but a lot of the work is actually very interesting. That's good, because it can be easy to run out of energy in this energy, and it's no good burning out when you're still on the bottom rung.

Alessandro Patel is a pseudonym

Download our full salary and bonus survey here. 

Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Andrea Riondino on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlessandro Patel Insider Comment
6 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Pa
    Patel Alessandro
    14 February 2022

    If you see this comment realize that this article is CLICK BAIT for ad revenue. For more information about banker salaries go to any job board and look at banker salaries (glassdoor.com -> companies -> Bridgewater -> salaries). So, unless the author's mommy/daddy/uncle's connections got this person their job, not even the best of the best will make 325K out of university from Tier 1 MBA programs (Wharton, Stanford ie. class profiles -> financial sector -> starting salaries + bonus). So, let me state again this article is FALSE, the ambiguity here is extraordinary, and you should be happy you aren't this desperate for attention. For example, where does the author live? (London, NY, Zurich, cost of living matters!) Why not mention the tier of the university they attended? Don't be this person.

  • Bi
    Bill
    29 January 2022

    The smart one: this very lucky young girl who got a job that pays this insane amount as a start. Hopefully she banks and invests most off this for the so called rainy day like most smart people do .The fools:: those who go wild and piss their money away on nonsense like it grows on trees thinking this will last forever and end up broke or in massive debt instead of investing this for the future.

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – 70-85k base / 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Group Head of Investment Banking & Corporate Finance (MD)
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Alexander Ash Consulting
**Director - Financial Services at Tier 1 Bank – Competitive Package (Director level)**
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Audacity Capital
Trainee Financial Trader
Audacity Capital
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The truth about jobs at Citadel, Millennium & other hedge funds

The truth about jobs at Citadel, Millennium & other hedge funds

The fintech where women earn WAY bigger bonuses than men

The fintech where women earn WAY bigger bonuses than men

The best paying jobs in finance barely go to women

The best paying jobs in finance barely go to women

Citi's ex-head of platform sales resurfaces at algo trading platform

Citi's ex-head of platform sales resurfaces at algo trading platform

UBS's junior banker job cuts seem to be standard annual pruning

UBS's junior banker job cuts seem to be standard annual pruning

Related articles

JPMorgan's London analyst salaries now match Goldman Sachs'
Financial

JPMorgan's London analyst salaries now match Goldman Sachs'

25 Jan 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"People think you're an idiot to work these hours. I disagree"
Financial

"People think you're an idiot to work these hours. I disagree"

27 Oct 2021
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Higher pay, more flexibility, less BS: the complicated wants of bankers in 2022
Financial

Higher pay, more flexibility, less BS: the complicated wants of bankers in 2022

24 Jan 2022
comment icon
0
like icon
0
What’s the best university for a job at Goldman Sachs?
Advice

What’s the best university for a job at Goldman Sachs?

4 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0