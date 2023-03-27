These are the interview questions you'll be asked at Citi

A lot of people want to work at Citi.

It’s hard to find exact numbers, but a few years ago there were over 60,000 applicants to 500 (120 to 1) corporate and investment bank job openings – a number we imagine is either the same or worse, given that Goldman Sachs’ acceptance rate isn’t 120 to 1 but more along the lines of 300 to 1.

Citi seems like it was one of the better places to work over a difficult 2022. Even though the bank had (somewhat) of a reputation for underpaying compared to rivals, it was practically lavish this year when other banks were cutting back.

So, you want to work there. You’ve checked out our articles on the investment banking recruitment process, you’ve prepared your absolutely perfect CV, and hopefully you have an interview lined up.

But what can you expect? Let’s have a look at some of the questions Citi have asked investment banking interview candidates.

General Citi interview questions

Tell me about yourself and how you got here.

Walk me through your resume.

How do you handle conflict in a team?

How do you present an idea?

Walk me through your CV.

What do you know about the job?

How do you handle stress?

What is your 100-day plan once you join Citi?

Why do you want to work in this team?

Why did you choose Citi over other banks?

What can you bring to this team?

What makes you a good fit?

How does a bank make money?

What would you do in this position?

Why should we hire you?

Tell me about an initiative that you took at work.

How do you get along with people with different backgrounds?

How did you find out about Citi?

What's your favorite class in college?

What was your biggest setback?

Sales and Trading Citi interview questions

Why Sales & Trading and why Citi?

Why do you think you would be good in Sales & Trading?

What are derivatives?

Walk me around the world - talk about global economies.

What is something you've been following in the markets?

Investment Banking Citi interview questions

Why IB and why this branch?

What are the four verticals?

What is the difference between debt and equity?

What is a sector you’re interested in, and why?

Walk me through a DCF.

How do high interest rates impact our clients?

What is your level of excel/computer literacy?

Technology Citi interview questions

What is [Java] garbage collection?

Where do you see yourself in five years?

What is the definition of recursion?

What is unit testing?

What is clean code?

How would I upload a file from on-premises to S3 bucket?

How would I be able to tell if a file is uploaded to S3?

Tell me about a basic architecture for a client seeking migration to AWS.

What is CIP?

What is range?

Write a script for an integer function to return the second highest number.

