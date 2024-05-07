Discover your dream Career
Female head of US bank embroiled in London scandal is understood to be leaving

by Sarah Butcher
18 minutes ago
2 minute read
Female head of US bank embroiled in London scandal is understood to be leaving

Eithne O'Leary, the female president of Stifel Europe and head of the institutional group in London, is understood to be leaving.

Stifel didn't respond to a request to comment on O'Leary's exit, which was confirmed by multiple sources at the bank.

"Staff were sent a very vanilla memo announcing her departure around two weeks ago," says one senior insider. Another source says O'Leary's exit was announced internally a few weeks ago, but was "buried" in another memo.

Following O'Leary's exit, Stifel's European institutional business will be run by men: Stifel's European COO, head of equities, deputy head of equities and CFO are male As we reported over the weekend, 94% of Stifel's top quartile earners were men in 2023. That figure will presumably be 100% in the future. 

O'Leary joined Stifel in 2015 after running Oriel Securities in Europe. It's not clear what she intends to do next. Stifel has been cutting staff in London, and sources say senior women were impacted by the cuts. 

Stifel recently let go of two traders in London after they were found to have had sexual liaisons with an office cleaner after the office had closed.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
