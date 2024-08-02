Ex-Standard Chartered MD cut by Citi in Singapore joins HSBC in London

For many of the senior employees cast out of Citi during its Bora Bora restructuring efforts, the wait to find a role has been a long and arduous one. The wait has ended, however, for one such MD (formerly) in Singapore.

Rob Koch has joined HSBC in London as global head of controls for cybersecurity in its digital business services. He worked at Citi for just 16 months, serving as the business risk and control head for the bank's Asia enterprise operations and technology division, based in Singapore

Koch expressed relief at ending a "lengthy search in a challenging market." He departed Citi officially in April, and announced that he was still looking for work in mid-May.

Prior to joining Citi, Koch spent four years at Standard Chartered and nine at JPMorgan. He became an MD at the former, within technology risk and controls.

