Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

Ex-Standard Chartered MD cut by Citi in Singapore joins HSBC in London

by Alex McMurray
4 hours ago
2 minute read
Ex-Standard Chartered MD cut by Citi in Singapore joins HSBC in London

For many of the senior employees cast out of Citi during its Bora Bora restructuring efforts, the wait to find a role has been a long and arduous one. The wait has ended, however, for one such MD (formerly) in Singapore.

Click here to follow our new WhatsApp channel, and get instant news updates straight to your phone 📱

Rob Koch has joined HSBC in London as global head of controls for cybersecurity in its digital business services. He worked at Citi for just 16 months, serving as the business risk and control head for the bank's Asia enterprise operations and technology division, based in Singapore

Koch expressed relief at ending a "lengthy search in a challenging market." He departed Citi officially in April, and announced that he was still looking for work in mid-May. 

Prior to joining Citi, Koch spent four years at Standard Chartered and nine at JPMorgan. He became an MD at the former, within technology risk and controls.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @AlexMcMurray. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Reporter
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Private credit firm Ares is on track to pay $564k a head, but there's a catch

Private credit firm Ares is on track to pay $564k a head, but there's a catch

Coinbase staff got a big stock pay bump, and Trump might make them richer

Coinbase staff got a big stock pay bump, and Trump might make them richer

As banks keep cutting costs, less fancy staff are being squeezed the hardest

As banks keep cutting costs, less fancy staff are being squeezed the hardest

Ex-Standard Chartered MD cut by Citi in Singapore joins HSBC in London

Ex-Standard Chartered MD cut by Citi in Singapore joins HSBC in London

Morning Coffee: 2,400 buy-side employees are wondering about their jobs this morning. The shaming of the most hubristic man in finance

Morning Coffee: 2,400 buy-side employees are wondering about their jobs this morning. The shaming of the most hubristic man in finance

Latest Jobs
Oxford Knight
Quant Developer (Python/C++) - Research Engineering- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
New York, United States
Oxford Knight
Technical Lead - Developer Productivity: HFT firm | NYC, Chicago, Austin- Prop Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
Austin, United States
Temasek International Pte Ltd
2025 Temasek Associate Internship Programme - Investment Group (United States) (10857)
Temasek International Pte Ltd
New York, United States
Deutsche Bank
AMERICAS Legal Expert: Legal Documentation Centre of Competence (LDCC) - Assistant Vice President
Deutsche Bank
New York, United States
Analytic Recruiting Inc.
Private Equity Portfolio Analytics Data Analyst
Analytic Recruiting Inc.
Providence, United States
Bloomberg
Principal Network Engineer | New York, NY | Bloomberg Careers
Bloomberg
New York, United States

Related articles

Now JPMorgan's AI guru also left for something else
Tech

Now JPMorgan's AI guru also left for something else

1 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Hudson River Trading hires a pair of female data scientists from Citadel in New York
Tech

Hudson River Trading hires a pair of female data scientists from Citadel in New York

1 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Bank of America has been quietly cutting tech staff
Tech

Bank of America has been quietly cutting tech staff

30 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Standard Chartered cut technologists, now wants Gen Z for hybrid jobs
Tech

Standard Chartered cut technologists, now wants Gen Z for hybrid jobs

30 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.