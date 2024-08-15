Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Ex-Credit Suisse trader who tried two hedge funds finally reverts to banking

by Sarah Butcher
5 minutes ago
2 minute read
Ex-Credit Suisse trader who tried two hedge funds finally reverts to banking

As we've noted before, multistrategy hedge funds are not necessarily the best places to be now. One former Credit Suisse equity derivatives trader who left after 10 years in 2022, has worked for two hedge funds since leaving banking, and has now reverted to the sell-side again.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Drew Marsh first joined Squarepoint Capital, a New York-based quant fund, as a portfolio manager. He worked there for 19 months before leaving for Walleye, a small multistrategy fund before leaving again in May 2024. 

Marsh's exit from Walleye came after the fund was said to be eliminating around a dozen people in March 2024. Equities focused employees including Michael Martin, Lawrence Hurvich and Jerry Siliverdes were subsequently said to have been let go. 

It's not clear whether Marsh was among the cuts. He didn't respond to a request to comment. Nor did Walleye. 

Either way, Marsh has found a new role. - He just joined BNP Paribas in New York as a director in equity derivatives trading. 

Marsh's return to the sell-side comes amidst warnings that portfolio management jobs are more challenging than many people think. Former FX trader Brent Donnelly told us the majority of people he knows in hedge funds don't succeed. Giuseppe Paleologo, quant and former risk manager at top funds like Millennium, told Bloomberg in May that most big multistrategy funds purge their ranks of 20% of the lowest performers each year. Walleye CEO and Co-CIO Will England, himself warned last year that portfolio management jobs can be "psychologically extremely toxic" and are not suited to everyone.

Unsurprisingly, then, Marsh is far from the only person to leave a hedge fund for banking. Ben Hutson, a former portfolio manager at Garda Partners returned to Barclays as global head of FX forwards in March, for example. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Ex-Credit Suisse trader who tried two hedge funds finally reverts to banking

Ex-Credit Suisse trader who tried two hedge funds finally reverts to banking

"I lost my job in private equity. I'm wary about the next fund I join"

"I lost my job in private equity. I'm wary about the next fund I join"

The specialist course getting students hedge fund quant jobs might be in peril

The specialist course getting students hedge fund quant jobs might be in peril

Morning Coffee: Citi’s plans for London bonuses after the cap seem disappointing, but may not be. Dan Pinto might want to talk to Colm Kelleher

Morning Coffee: Citi’s plans for London bonuses after the cap seem disappointing, but may not be. Dan Pinto might want to talk to Colm Kelleher

Top students graduating from New York's top quant course are on $300k, down from $350k

Top students graduating from New York's top quant course are on $300k, down from $350k

Related articles

"I lost my job in private equity. I'm wary about the next fund I join"
Financial

"I lost my job in private equity. I'm wary about the next fund I join"

15 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Citi’s plans for London bonuses after the cap seem disappointing, but may not be. Dan Pinto might want to talk to Colm Kelleher
Financial

Morning Coffee: Citi’s plans for London bonuses after the cap seem disappointing, but may not be. Dan Pinto might want to talk to Colm Kelleher

15 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Goldman Sachs hired Les Lukenas, twin of BofA associate who died, as a summer intern
Financial

Goldman Sachs hired Les Lukenas, twin of BofA associate who died, as a summer intern

14 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
A reminder that Credit Suisse's mighty fixed income trading business has been obliterated
Financial

A reminder that Credit Suisse's mighty fixed income trading business has been obliterated

14 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.