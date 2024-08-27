Discover your dream Career
Ex-Citi quant jumps from fintech to bigger job at Deutsche Bank

by Alex McMurray
18 hours ago
2 minute read
Leveraging a short stint in fintech for a bigger banking job doesn't always necessitate joining one of the most established names. One former Citi quant spent the past two years at a fintech with just eight employees, but has just returned to banking with a shinier new gig.

Alexis Fauth has joined Deutsche Bank as its head of market data methodology, based in London. He was previously head of data science at Tradefeedr, an investment insights platform used by firms like XTX Markets and Natwest. Tradefeedr was founded in 2017 by two former Lehman Brothers directors, Balraj Bassi and Alexei Jitsov, who had previously spent seven years running a systematic hedge fund called Blacktree Investment Partners.

Fauth spent five and a half years at Citi, joining as a quant analyst and making director after three years to run an FX data science desk. He is also a PhD applied mathematician from grande école Panthéon-Sorbonne.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Reporter
