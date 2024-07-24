Ex-Citadel Securities PM building a new AI team for Jump Trading in Hong Kong

High frequency trading giant Jump Trading is the latest financial services firm to jump aboard the large language model (LLM) hype train. The firm is building a new team of quants in Hong Kong leveraging the technology, led by a former Citadel Securities portfolio manager.

Zoey Zhao has joined Jump as a PM and trading team lead, after spending seven and a half years in Citadel Securities' Chicago office. She joined the electronic trading firm as a PhD statistics graduate, working in equity statistical arbitrage quant research.

Zhao's new team, which also focuses on equity statistical arbitrage, will be composed of Hong Kong based quants working on low and mid-frequency strategies. An open job listing for a quant researcher in the team says it "will be comprised with top talent across the fields of Quantitative Research, ML/LLM & Engineering."

Experience and education specifications for candidates are broad, but the firm wants someone with a STEM-related background and strong C++ and Python skills. While only one quant researcher role is advertised on the Jump Trading site as of now, Zhao says the team is also hiring interns.

